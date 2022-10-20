Skip to main content

Louisville S Nicario Harper Enters Transfer Portal

The junior defensive back saw limited snaps during the first half of the Cardinals' 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior safety Nicario Harper has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Thursday on social media and later confirmed by Louisville Report. He has one more year of eligibility for his next stop.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound junior defensive back played in five of Louisville's six games up to this point, but only saw action on 38 total snaps. On the Cardinals' depth chart for their upcoming matchup against Pitt, he had gotten bumped down to their No. 3 free safety, with M.J. Griffin now backing up Kenderick Duncan.

Harper was one of several incoming transfers in the secondary for Louisville this past offseason, coming over from Jacksonville State, and was one of the top players in all of FCS football.  During the 2020-21 season, he was phenomenal on the back end, logging a team-high 92 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. He was named a First Team AP FCS All-American for his efforts.

An injury limited the Atlanta, Ga. native last fall for the 2021 season, but he still was named the the All-ASUN Team. He tallied 54 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. Prior to his two years with the Gamecocks, he spent his first two years in college with Southern Miss.

Louisville currently sports an overall record of 3-3 midway through the 2022 season, with a 1-3 mark in ACC play. They will be back in action this weekend when they host Pitt, with kickoff scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Nicario Harper via Twitter)

