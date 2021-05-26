Report: Louisville WR Nick Malito Enters Transfer Portal

A thin wide receiver room gets even more thin for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville freshman wide receiver Nick Malito has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports' Jody Demling.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout joined the Cardinals as member of the Class of 2020, but was never able to see the field on offense or special teams

The Girard, Oh. native was originally a Toledo commit before flipping to Louisville. He finished his senior season for Girard HS with 40 receptions for 659 yards and eight touchdowns. A dual-sport athlete, he also participated in track and field.

He finished his high school career with 125 receptions for 2,510 receptions and 27 touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for second in school history. He helped lead them to a berth in the Division IV State Championship game in 2018.

Louisville was already heading into next season with a thin wide receiver room following the loss of Tutu Atwell, Dez Fitzpatrick and Christian Fitzpatrick. The Cardinals now have only eight scholarship receivers on the roster with five returners.

The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

