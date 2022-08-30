Louisville Not Putting Stock Into Previous Syracuse Matchups, Preparing for 'Nasty' Road Environment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, college football has finally returned. Following another torturously long offseason, Louisville is once again preparing to return to the gridiron, and will kick-off year four of the Scott Satterfield era this weekend with a divisional showdown against Syracuse.

When looking at the all-time series between the Cardinals and the Orange, it is one that has been dominated by Louisville since the turn of the century, especially since they joined the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville is 7-1 since 2014, their first season in the ACC, and a perfect 3-0 since Satterfield took over.

Not only does Satterfield have a clean record against Syracuse, Louisville has been downright dominant. They won 56-34 in 2019, 30-0 in 2020, then 41-3 last season. That gives the Cardinals an average margin of victory of 30.0 points.

As Louisville prepares to face Syracuse again, Satterfield isn't using his previous encounters with the Orange as a barometer for how successful his fourth time against them will be.

"I don't put any stock into last year, or the year before now," he said at his pregame press conference Monday. "This is a new team, they have a new team. We got new coaches, new players, new environment, first part of the season, not the last part. There's so many different things that are going on right now, that it doesn't have anything to do with it. This is a new year. For us, it's all about what we have this year, what they have, and then who can go out and put the best game plan forward, and which guys are going to execute the best."

As Satterfield mentioned, the scheduling circumstances of the game are also vastly different from the previous three matchups. Because COVID-19 significantly altered the 2020 schedule, Louisville has played Syracuse at home in Cardinal Stadium for each of the past three years. This will be Satterfield's first time coaching Louisville at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly known as the Carrier Dome). All three prior matchups also took place in November towards the end of the season, instead of game one.

"It's our first time, my first time going to the Dome," he said. "We've played Syracuse three times here in a row, and at the end of the season. Now it's completely different. Now it's the first game, it's in their place. I know it's gonna be loud, and just a nasty environment. It's gonna be a big challenge. We're looking forward to it and excited about it, no question."

Over the years, the noise levels inside the JMA Wireless Dome has played a large factor for the home Orange. Louisville has experienced this first-hand, with their 2012 Sugar Bowl team getting blown out to the tune of 45-26 at the Dome, producing only one of their two losses that season.

For Louisville, the only way to possibly replicate this in game prep is to practice indoors at the Trager Center with the music turned up all the way. It also forces them to be a lot more disciplined with visual communication and film study.

"I think what that does is make the guys study a whole lot more to make sure that they know exactly what they're doing without some of the (verbal) communication pieces that you normally have," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "I can tell you how you got to do this, but you won't be able to hear it."

That being said, the first game of the year does present certain advantages. It will be the healthiest that Louisville will be all season, and Satterfield revealed that every player on the roster will be available. Plus, Louisville is a veteran-laden team, whether that be from returners or experienced transfers, and the staff is confident they will be able the loud road environment.

"What I am happy about is the fact that we have a lot of experience," Satterfield said. "We have a lot of older guys that have been thrown in the fire, and they'll know how to react once we get to that environment."

Kickoff between the Cardinals and the Orange is set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

