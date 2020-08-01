Louisville Report
Look: Louisville Football's 2021 Commits Officially Receive Their Scholarship Offers

Matthew McGavic

In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Louisville football program, Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff have done an excellent job. They have received twenty-two verbal pledges in the Class of 2021, a collection of prospects that ranks as high as the No. 14 class in the nation according to Rivals.

Much like committing to a school where a prospect's decision to commit is merely a verbal one and doesn't become official until National Signing Day, coaching staffs offering scholarships operate in a similar way. Per NCAA rules a coaching staff can verbally offer scholarships at any time, but cannot officially offer that scholarship until August 1 heading into their senior year. So in theory a prospect could be committed to a school and not *technically* have received a scholarship offer - yet.

Well that date has arrived, and one-by-one those verbal scholarship offers made out to Louisville's 2021 football commits are becoming official. Several of them took the time to share their official offers on social media:

Prospect: Victoine Brown 
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 227 pounds
School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Prospect: Demetrius Cannon
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
School: Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic

Prospect: Ryheem Craig
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 212 pounds
School: Taylorsville (N.C.) Alexander Central

Prospect: Derrick Edwards
Position: Cornerback/Safety
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

Prospect: Ashton Gillotte
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) High

Prospect: Aaron Gunn
Position: Offensive Guard
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 308 pounds
School: New Castle (Penn.) Union Area

Prospect: Jackson Hamilton
Position: Outside Linebacker
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
School: Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic

Prospect: Zen Michalski
Position: Offensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 288 pounds
School: Floyds Knobs (Ind.) Floyd Central

Prospect: Bralyn Oliver
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

Prospect: Christian Pedersen
Position: Tight End
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
School: San Mateo (Cal.) Junipero Serra

Prospect: Benjamin Perry
Position: Strong Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel

Prospect: TJ Quinn
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes

Prospect: Kani Walker
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds
School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County

