Look: Louisville Football's 2021 Commits Officially Receive Their Scholarship Offers

In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Louisville football program, Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff have done an excellent job. They have received twenty-two verbal pledges in the Class of 2021, a collection of prospects that ranks as high as the No. 14 class in the nation according to Rivals.

Much like committing to a school where a prospect's decision to commit is merely a verbal one and doesn't become official until National Signing Day, coaching staffs offering scholarships operate in a similar way. Per NCAA rules a coaching staff can verbally offer scholarships at any time, but cannot officially offer that scholarship until August 1 heading into their senior year. So in theory a prospect could be committed to a school and not *technically* have received a scholarship offer - yet.

Well that date has arrived, and one-by-one those verbal scholarship offers made out to Louisville's 2021 football commits are becoming official. Several of them took the time to share their official offers on social media:

Prospect: Victoine Brown

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 227 pounds

School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Prospect: Demetrius Cannon

Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

School: Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic

Prospect: Ryheem Craig

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 212 pounds

School: Taylorsville (N.C.) Alexander Central

Prospect: Derrick Edwards

Position: Cornerback/Safety

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

Prospect: Ashton Gillotte

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) High

Prospect: Aaron Gunn

Position: Offensive Guard

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 308 pounds

School: New Castle (Penn.) Union Area

Prospect: Jackson Hamilton

Position: Outside Linebacker

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

School: Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic

Prospect: Zen Michalski

Position: Offensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 288 pounds

School: Floyds Knobs (Ind.) Floyd Central

Prospect: Bralyn Oliver

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

Prospect: Christian Pedersen

Position: Tight End

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

School: San Mateo (Cal.) Junipero Serra

Prospect: Benjamin Perry

Position: Strong Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

School: Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel

Prospect: TJ Quinn

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

School: Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes

Prospect: Kani Walker

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp