Depth & Versatility at Outside Linebacker Adds Schematic Flexibility for Louisville in 2020

As we inch closer to the 2020 college football season, a bulk of the offseason attention that the Louisville Football program has received during this time is because of their offensive firepower. With the Cardinals returning most of their top playmakers from an offense that ranked in the top-thirty nationally in both points & yards per game in 2019, it doesn't come as a surprise.

However on the other side of the ball, one unit that is flying relatively under-the-radar is their group of outside linebackers. Not only did they return both starters in defensive coordinator Bryan Brown's defensive scheme, but they bolstered the entire unit on the recruiting trail by bringing in players both from high school and junior college.

Starting with the hybrid "Card" position, the most notable player out of all of Louisville's outside backers has to be Rodjay Burns. In his first year transitioning from cornerback, the Louisville native finished second in total tackles with 83 (54 solo) with 11.0 of them coming for a loss - the most on the team in 2019. That being said, co-defensive coordinator & outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison thinks there is plenty of room for improvement for the redshirt senior.

"There's multiple ways - whether it's communicating, gaining weight, run game, pass game - I think there's multiple ways Rodjay can get better," Dennison told reporters in teleconference Monday. "But he's done a great job this offseason. I think he's gonna have an outstanding year."

Behind him are a pair of newcomers: Marvin Dallas, a JUCO transfer from Georgia Military College and Zay Peterson, a high senior hailing from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. While they have yet to play a down for Louisville, the duo was able to take part in spring practice as mid-year enrollees and get familiar with the system. Dallas was even able to work his way into being listed as second on the Cardinals' 2020 preseason depth chart.

"They've (Marvin Dallas & Zay Peterson) got a little experience. No game experience, but they've got practice experience under their belt," Dennison said. He is also high on junior Trenell Troutman and the versatility he brings being able to play outside linebacker and both safety positions.

Over at the "Dog" position - which puts an emphasis on the pass rush - there's even more depth to speak of. Junior Yasir Abdullah & redshirt junior Nick Okeke, the starter and backup at the position on the 2020 preseason depth chart, combined for 69 tackles, 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks over in 2019. Dennison notes that they not only bring back "significant experience" but have "only gotten better since the end of last season".

"Yasir (Abdullah) is one of the most athletic players on our football team. He's one of the fastest players on our football team. Any time you get a guy who's 225-230 pounds who can run like he can, you can do different things defensively and create mismatches," Dennison said. "Nick (Okele)'s got one of the highest football IQs on our team. Any time you got a player with his IQ and his headiness, you can move him around and do different things with them - and he's comfortable doing it."

To go alongside this pass-rushing duo, there's another that Dennison believes "are right there with" Abdullah & Okeke - redshirt sophomore Thurman Geathers and freshman Kam Wilson.

"(Geathers)'s got a unique skill set itself. He's one of the best pass rushers on our team," Dennison said. "Then Kam Wilson. Obviously he just came from high school football but he's extremely explosive. There's a reason he was so highly recruited."

When you combine both the depth and versatility that the Cardinals will have at outside linebacker in 2020, it will allow for more flexibility in what the coaching staff can accomplish from an X's and O's standpoint. Like with the other units on defense, retaining DC Bryan Brown for a second year helps with the overall continuity.

"It adds value in what you can do schematically," Dennison said. "It creates new things and new ideas that you can do as a defensive coach, so it's always a good thing."

