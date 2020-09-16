SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville's Offensive Line Off to Good Start in 2020

MatthewMcGavic

In their first outing of the young season, Louisville's offense was off to yet another high-flying start in their 35-21 season opening win against Western Kentucky. Wide receivers Braden Smith & Dez Fitzpatrick had 100 yard days as both finished with 110 on four receptions and quarterback Micale Cunningham set a new career-high in passing yardage with 343.

A lot of this success was due to the effort and execution from the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) had the highest-graded offensive line in Week 2, with left guard Caleb Chandler carrying the third-highest grade amongst offensive lineman.

"I thought the guys came out and they played really hard," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said Tuesday. "I thought we played a very, very good defense. That was a defense with a lot of seniors on it."

Ledford was particularly impressed by how tackles Adonis Boone & Renato Brown handled themselves. Stepping into new roles following the departures of Mekhi Becton & Tyler Haycraft, they were tasked with facing WKU's high-caliber defensive end tandem in DeAngelo Malone & Juwaun Jones.

"It was good seeing Renato & Adonis out there early and just seeing those guys battle," he said. "I just thought it was really good to see the effort that the guys played with."

Coupled with the obvious efforts from Caleb Chandler and the flexibility that was provided by sixth-man Cam DeGeorge, Ledford believes that the guys up front "played as well or better than at any point that they did last year".

That being said, he knows that there is still more work to be done overall going forward. For example, Louisville could only muster 144 rushing yards against the Hilltoppers  - well below their 212.8 average from a season ago.

"That's definitely not where we want it," senior center Cole Bentley said. "(WKU) was kind of worried about our run game. They were stacking the box - there was time where there'd be 8-9 people in there, and we're trying to run a play with five offensive linemen and a tight end blocking."

At the end of the day, however, these are only mild concerns just one game into an eleven game season. After a few more contests under their belt, Ledford believes the line will truly be able to find their groove

"It just takes games for those guys to be able to see the things that they need to see full speed," he said. "There more that we do that, the more comfortable some of these guys are going to feel, and our execution will be better."

No. 18 Louisville is set to host No. 17 Miami (1-0, 0-0 ACC) this weekend for their conference opener, with College GameDay also tagging along for the ride. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hilltoppers @ Cardinals | Game 1

Follow for live updates and analysis from the season-opener vs. Western Kentucky.

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Philadelphia Eagles sign former Louisville OL Jamon Brown

The offensive guard was picked up from the Chicago Bears' practice squad after being released by the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Football Putting Politics Aside to Support Unity

Scott Satterfield says Louisville isn't trying to be political in addressing racial injustice

samdraut

Satterfield not putting stock into last year's Miami matchup

The Hurricanes defeated Louisville 52-27 in last year's game down in Miami

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield unfazed by national attention on Louisville

Cardinals are ranked for first time since 2007; ESPN's College GameDay in town for upcoming matchup with Miami

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield "has faith" in punter Logan Lupo

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield isn't ready to make a change at punter just yet after special teams miscues vs. WKU

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville WR Braden Smith named ACC Receiver of the Week

The sophomore logged over 100 receiving yards in his debut as a Cardinal

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield previews Miami

The Hurricanes visit the Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 19 for both teams' first conference game of the season

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 1

Here's how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

MatthewMcGavic

Braden Smith shines in Louisville debut

The sophomore wide receiver & JUCO transfer finished with over 100 yards receiving in his first game as a Cardinal.

MatthewMcGavic