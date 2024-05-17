On3 Names Two Cardinals as Top 100 Players Heading Into 2024 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a great 2023 season, the Louisville football program is generating a lot of preseason buzz for year two under head coach Jeff Brohm. After going 10-4 in year one and securing the No. 2 portal class in college football, the Cardinals are starting to appear on early top-25 polls and get into the discussion for making a return trip to the ACC Championship.
Now, two of their top players are starting to get some offseason/preseason recognition.
On Thursday, On3's Clark Brooks released his list of the top 100 players in college football for the 2024 season, and on it were a pair of Louisville players. Defensive end Ashton Gillotte placed at No. 38 overall, while cornerback Quincy Riley came in at No. 70.
Louisville is set to face 14 top 100 players this upcoming season, according to On3. Notre Dame sports five (CB Benjamin Morrison, DL Howard Cross III, QB Riley Leonard, S Xavier Watts, TE Mitchell Evans), Miami boasts four (DE Rueben Bain, QB Cam Ward, LB Francisco Mauigoa, RB Damien Martinez), Kentucky has three (DE Deone Walker, WR Barion Brown, CB Maxwell Hairston) and Clemson features two (LB Barrett Carter, DL Peter Woods).
Starting all 14 games last season, Gillotte collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound star edge rusher's sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors, was the runner-up in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting, and earned multiple Second-Team All-American nods.
Riley - who also started all 14 games - finished the 2023 season with a team-best 11 pass breakups and second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, tying for the ACC lead with 14 pass defenses. However, while also collecting 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss in the process, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back was only voted as an All-ACC honorable mention.
Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Quincy Riley: Trevor Ruszkowski - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter