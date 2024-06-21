Pair of 2025 Prospects to Take Official Visits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been incredibly active throughout the month of June out on the recruiting trail. They've so far hosted a total of 24 prospects in the Class of 2025 for official visits over the last three weeks, landed six commitments in the wake of said visits, while also having a decommitment.
The Cardinals might have just an 11-man recruiting class up to this point, but they aren't expected to be much more active on the high school recruiting front in lieu of recruiting the transfer portal. That being said, there are still a couple more 2025 prospects left to take official visits.
For the weekend of June 21, Louisville will be hosting two Class of 2025 recruits for official visits according to 247Sports: Franklin (Tenn.) Fred J. Page defensive end Eric Hazzard and Riverview (Fla.) Sumner defensive end Cameron White.
Hazzard, a 6-foot-3 and 250-pound edge rusher, ranks as high as the No. 37 recruit in the state of Tennessee by Rivals, and comes in as the No. 1,285 prospect by the 247Sports Composite. White, a 6-foot-1 and 225-pound edge, ranks as high as the No. 37 athlete in the class also by Rivals, and is unranked by the Composite.
While neither prospect has a super prolific recruiting profile, both had incredibly efficient junior campaigns at their respective schools.
In 13 games tracked by MaxPreps, Hazzard logged a whopping 23.0 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, as well as 70 total tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble. He helped Fred J. Page go 13-2, and was a semifinalist for the Division I, Class 5-A Mr. Football.
As for White, in 11 games tracked by MaxPreps, he compiled 81 total tackles, 13.0 for loss, 5.0 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. He helped Sumner go 11-2 this past season.
(Photo of Eric Hazzard via Williamson County Schools)
