Panthers release former Louisville offensive standout Reggie Bonnafon

In their efforts to finalize their 53-man roster for the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers have released former University of Louisville star Reggie Bonnafon, the team announced Saturday.

Bonnafon had signed a one-year, $585,000 contract in back in February, and was the presumptive front-runner to be Carolina's backup ball carrier behind All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. However it appears that the Panthers' new staff are opting to go in another direction and chose Mike Davis as the primary backup running back.

The Louisville native saw limited action in his second year in the league, but made the most of his opportunities. He carried the ball only 16 times in 2019, but rushed for 116 yards for an average of 7.3 yards per attempt - including a 59-yard touchdown run in Carolina's 34-27 Week 5 victory over Jacksonville.

It was Bonnafon's first year seeing in-game action at the professional level, as he had spent entire his rookie season on the Panthers' practice squad. He signed a UDFA deal with the organization after going undrafted in 2018, and was designated as a full-time running back after playing multiple positions at Louisville.

No matter what position he played as a Cardinal, the Trinity HS product showcased his athleticism and skill any chance he got. Playing quarterback, wide receiver and running back during his time at Louisville, he amassed 1,332 all-purpose yards, 1,016 passing yards and 25 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

