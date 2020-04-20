Louisville Report
Former Louisville guard Darius Perry commits to UCF

Matthew McGavic

Former Louisville men's basketball guard Darius Perry has committed to the University of Central Florida as a graduate transfer, his father tells Rivals' Corey Evans.

Perry was considering Detroit, Georgia, North Carolina, San Diego and others before finally deciding on UCF. He entered the transfer portal a little over a month ago on Mar. 16.

Perry made 26 starts over 31 games played this past season, however as competition in the backcourt increased as the season progressed, he failed to log more than 20 minutes played in the final 10 games of the season. Mack's style of play also contributed to him seeking to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

“He signed up for a pressing, running open style that, again, I wouldn’t call us Virginia, but we play a little bit more in the half court,” head coach Chris Mack said in a teleconference with reporters earlier this month. “He is a guy that I’m rooting for, I hope he has a great senior year and does exactly what he is hoping to do.”

Perry originally signed to play for former head coach Rick Pitino, only to play his freshman year under interim head coach David Padgett following Pitino’s firing amid an FBI investigation.

He finished the 2019-20 season averaging the sixth-most minutes played at 19.7 per game, scoring 5.2 points per game in the process. His 79 assists was good for second on the team behind only Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble's 84, and he shot 38.9% on three-point attempts. His career high of 19 came against Clemson earlier this season on Jan. 25.

He finished his Louisville career with 482 points in 100 games and 40 starts, good for 143rd on the all-time UofL career scoring list.

Under fourth year head coach Johnny Dawkins, the Knights went 16-14 and 7-11 in the AAC during the 2019-20 season.

