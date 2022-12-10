Skip to main content

Louisville LB Benjamin Perry Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

The second-year defensive standout for the Cardinals played in every game of the regular season with 10 starts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm's first recruiting win since taking over as the head coach of the Louisville football program is actually for a player already on his roster.

After entering the transfer portal earlier this week, standout linebacker Benjamin Perry announced Saturday that he has withdrawn his name from the portal and will remain a Cardinal.

"LOUISVILLE IM STAYING!!!!!" Perry said in a Tweet that was also accompanied by a gif of the "I'm not leaving" scene from the movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street."

Perry entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, one day removed from then-head coach Scott Satterfield's departure for Cincinnati and one day before the first reports that Brohm would be taking over. He is the second Louisville player to announce they are staying with the Cardinals after entering the portal, following cornerback Derrick Edwards III.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound outside linebacker saw his role on Louisville's defense take a large step forward in 2022. Playing in all 12 games while starting 10, the redshirt freshman collected 42 total tackles (30 solo), one tackle for loss, three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.

The Country Club Hills, Ill. native saw action in just three games during his true freshman season last year, tallying three tackles between 24 combined snaps on defense and special teams. With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.8945, the Class of 2021 prospect was the third-highest rated signee of the Satterfield era, behind only Popeye Williams and Ja'Darien Boykin.

With Perry opting to stay, Louisville has now seen nine players enter the transfer portal following the end of the regular season: running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; offensive linemen Max Cabana and Luke Kandra; defensive linemen Caleb Banks, Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards; linebacker K.J. Cloyd; and cornerback Rance Conner.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Benjamin Perry: Joe Robbins - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

