Tabarius Peterson a motivated leader on Louisville defensive line

Tabarius Peterson is determined to be a better player in his final season for Louisville football.

When players were sent home amid the coronavirus pandemic in the spring semester, Peterson went above and beyond workouts designed for him.

The 6-foot-3 defensive end from Georgia improved his technique and speed during the offseason at home. Peterson’s fellow senior defensive lineman Jared Goldwire said a day didn’t go by that Peterson wasn’t working.

The work ethic has continued as players returned to campus in June.

Peterson, who started all 13 games and finished with 24 tackles last season, has led defensive linemen in pass rushing drills on off days in the summer months.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown says Peterson has emerged as a leader on the defense in his redshirt senior year.

“TP has done a great job defensively trying to be that leader that we ask him to be,” Brown said.

Brown said Peterson has set a precedence for the younger defensive linemen that look up to him.

Peterson has enhanced his pass rushing ability by improving his technique according to Brown.

Peterson has transitioned from a run-stopper to a defensive end that can stay on the field during passing downs.

Peterson has focused on technique during the offseason.

“As far as hand placement and contact with the o-linemen, that was a major factor last year that we needed to work on,” Peterson said.

In his second season playing for Brown’s defense, Peterson is more comfortable in the system.

He has helped to motivate players around him by performances in practices thus far.

“As much I can get my plays pointed out, I wanted everybody else to get their plays pointed out,” Peterson said. “If my plays getting pointed out can encourage other players to do better, and want to have their plays pointed out, that’s awesome.”

With an offseason of work behind him, Peterson prepares for his final year of collegiate football.

“I have been trying to take it day-by-day, trying to enjoy the moments when I can,” Peterson said.