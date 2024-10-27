Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Eight at Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As improbable as it was, the Louisville football program is back in the win column.
Trailing by as much as 20 points at Boston College, the Cardinals were able to mount an unlikely comeback, escaping Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 win over the Eagles.
With their overall performance looking much better in the second half than it did the first, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Boston College:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 80.5
- Offense: 71.5
- Passing: 78.0
- Pass Blocking: 70.8
- Receiving: 72.1
- Running: 63.3
- Run Blocking: 52.4
- Defense: 81.8
- Run Defense: 86.4
- Tacking: 68.2
- Pass Rush: 62.3
- Coverage: 77.9
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 81.2 (68)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 75.7 (73)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 73.8 (23)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 70.3 (47)
- RT Monroe Mills -- 70.2 (54)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 67.5 (20)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 64.6 (19)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 64.0 (33)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 62.5 (73)
- RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 61.6 (13)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 60.0 (1)
- C Pete Nygra -- 59.2 (73)
- RB Duke Watson -- 59.1 (11)
- LG Michael Gonzalez -- 58.0 (73)
- TE Mark Redman -- 57.3 (69)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 55.8 (7)
- RG Rasheed Miller -- 53.8 (37)
- WR Chris Bell -- 53.5 (71)
- RG Renato Brown -- 46.5 (38)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 78.6 (46)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 76.9 (39)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 76.8 (55)
- CB Quincy Riley -- 75.9 (56)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 74.7 (21)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 71.6 (25)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 71.5 (31)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 70.5 (61)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 68.1 (32)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 67.1 (56)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 66.4 (33)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 65.4 (26)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 65.0 (54)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 64.9 (17)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 64.5 (6)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 64.1 (59)
- DE Richard Kinley -- 63.1 (10)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 61.6 (59)
- MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 61.4 (2)
- DT Rene Konga -- 61.2 (4)
- DT William Spencer -- 60.0 (1)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 57.8 (6)
- OLB Tramel Logan -- 57.1 (2)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 56.1 (54)
- MLB Jurriente Davis -- 52.6 (4)
