Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Eight at Boston College

The Cardinals came back from down 20 to pull off a comeback win against the Eagles.

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) reacts to his touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
/ Eric Canha-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As improbable as it was, the Louisville football program is back in the win column.

Trailing by as much as 20 points at Boston College, the Cardinals were able to mount an unlikely comeback, escaping Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 win over the Eagles.

With their overall performance looking much better in the second half than it did the first, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Boston College:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 80.5
  • Offense: 71.5
  • Passing: 78.0
  • Pass Blocking: 70.8
  • Receiving: 72.1
  • Running: 63.3
  • Run Blocking: 52.4
  • Defense: 81.8
  • Run Defense: 86.4
  • Tacking: 68.2
  • Pass Rush: 62.3
  • Coverage: 77.9
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 81.2 (68)
  2. QB Tyler Shough -- 75.7 (73)
  3. WR Kris Hughes -- 73.8 (23)
  4. RB Isaac Brown -- 70.3 (47)
  5. RT Monroe Mills -- 70.2 (54)
  6. TE Nate Kurisky -- 67.5 (20)
  7. RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 64.6 (19)
  8. WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 64.0 (33)
  9. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 62.5 (73)
  10. RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 61.6 (13)
  11. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 60.0 (1)
  12. C Pete Nygra -- 59.2 (73)
  13. RB Duke Watson -- 59.1 (11)
  14. LG Michael Gonzalez -- 58.0 (73)
  15. TE Mark Redman -- 57.3 (69)
  16. WR Cataurus Hicks -- 55.8 (7)
  17. RG Rasheed Miller -- 53.8 (37)
  18. WR Chris Bell -- 53.5 (71)
  19. RG Renato Brown -- 46.5 (38)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 78.6 (46)
  2. DT Jordan Guerad -- 76.9 (39)
  3. MLB Stanquan Clark -- 76.8 (55)
  4. CB Quincy Riley -- 75.9 (56)
  5. CB Tayon Holloway -- 74.7 (21)
  6. LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 71.6 (25)
  7. S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 71.5 (31)
  8. DE Ashton Gillotte -- 70.5 (61)
  9. DT Jared Dawson -- 68.1 (32)
  10. CB Corey Thornton -- 67.1 (56)
  11. DT Dezmond Tell -- 66.4 (33)
  12. DT Thor Griffith -- 65.4 (26)
  13. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 65.0 (54)
  14. CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 64.9 (17)
  15. OLB Myles Jernigan -- 64.5 (6)
  16. S Tamarion McDonald -- 64.1 (59)
  17. DE Richard Kinley -- 63.1 (10)
  18. DE Ramon Puryear -- 61.6 (59)
  19. MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 61.4 (2)
  20. DT Rene Konga -- 61.2 (4)
  21. DT William Spencer -- 60.0 (1)
  22. OLB Adonijah Green -- 57.8 (6)
  23. OLB Tramel Logan -- 57.1 (2)
  24. S M.J. Griffin -- 56.1 (54)
  25. MLB Jurriente Davis -- 52.6 (4)

(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

