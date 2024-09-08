Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Two vs. Jax State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might not have been as aesthetically pleasing as their game the week before, but the Louisville football program notched another blowout win on the young season.
The Cardinals welcomed Jacksonville State to L&N Stadium this past Saturday, and proceeded to deliver a 49-14 thumping. Louisville posted 610 total yards of offense while holding Jax State to 290, while also rushing for 233 yards and five touchdowns.
With another a dominant performance under their belt, how well did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Austin Peay in week one:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 82.3
- Offense: 82.4
- Passing: 78.0
- Pass Blocking: 89.2
- Receiving: 73.0
- Run Blocking: 63.3
- Defense: 72.2
- Run Defense: 81.8
- Tacking: 67.0
- Pass Rush: 65.2
- Coverage: 64.6
- Special Teams: 58.4
Individual Offense Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- TE Izayah Cummings -- 91.1 (7)
- HB Keyjuan Brown -- 79.9 (16)
- WR Jadon Thompson -- 79.3 (21)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 78.1 (67)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 74.3 (20)
- HB Duke Watson -- 73.1 (6)
- FB Duane Martin -- 73.0 (14)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 72.5 (15)
- HB Maurice Turner -- 71.9 (21)
- HB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 69.8 (5)
- RG Austin Collins -- 69.2 (67)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 68.7 (60)
- LG Michael Gonzalez -- 68.6 (55)
- HB Isaac Brown -- 68.1 (26)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 67.8 (33)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 66.9 (39)
- C Pete Nygra -- 66.0 (72)
- LT Monroe Mills -- 64.6 (67)
- WR Chris Bell -- 64.5 (58)
- QB Harrison Bailey -- 63.9 (7)
- TE Jamari Johnson -- 61.8 (31)
- HB Shammai Gates -- 60.0 (1)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 60.0 (1)
- LG Madden Sanker -- 60.0 (2)
- LT Makhete Gueye -- 60.0 (1)
- RT Joe Crocker -- 60.0 (2)
- C Victor Cutler -- 59.5 (18)
- RG Renato Brown -- 58.5 (7)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 57.7 (7)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 56.2 (8)
- TE Mark Redman -- 54.2 (32)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 53.8 (6)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 51.2 (22)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 81.8 (27)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 79.0 (25)
- DE Richard Kinley II -- 78.2 (3)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 74.1 (41)
- MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 73.8 (8)
- DT Rene Konga -- 72.5 (28)
- DE Ashton Gillotte - 71.9 (47)
- DT Dezmond Tell -- 68.2 (35)
- S Tamarion McDonald -- 67.9 (37)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 65.8 (16)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 65.6 (38)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 65.0 (30)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 64.5 (11)
- S M.J. Griffin -- 64.5 (40)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 63.8 (27)
- OLB Tramel Logan -- 63.3 (32)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 62.7 (51)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 62.6 (7)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 62.6 (26)
- DT William Spencer -- 61.7 (3)
- CB Jaden Minkins -- 60.9 (3)
- DT Saadiq Clements -- 59.4 (2)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 58.6 (36)
- CB Quincy Riley -- 56.9 (61)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 54.2 (29)
- S Devin Neal -- 52.6 (34)
- MLB Jurriente Davis -- 42.2 (11)
- MLB T.J. Capers -- 40.0 (7)
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
