Louisville's PFF Grades from Game 10 vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has endured one of their most frustrating games in recent memory.
The Cardinals had plenty of opportunities to take down Clemson this past Friday night, but repeatedly could get out of their own way, eventually falling 20-19 to the Tigers. They have now lost back-to-back games, falling to 7-3 overall in the process.
With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Boston College:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 68.6
- Offense: 66.7
- Passing: 66.7
- Pass Blocking: 51.4
- Receiving: 64.6
- Running: 75.8
- Run Blocking: 59.4
- Defense: 67.2
- Run Defense: 75.1
- Tacking: 63.8
- Pass Rush: 68.9
- Coverage: 59.8
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 79.4 (30)
- C Pete Nygra -- 75.3 (61)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 71.1 (26)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 69.0 (19)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 66.2 (9)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 64.6 (52)
- QB Miller Moss -- 64.0 (61)
- WR Chris Bell -- 63.7 (59)
- RB Duke Watson -- 61.5 (26)
- RG Mahamane Moussa -- 60.9 (43)
- TE Hamilton Atkins -- 60.0 (1)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 60.0 (1)
- LT Mak Pounders -- 60.0 (4)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 57.6 (2)
- LT Trevonte Sylvster -- 57.2 (61)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 54.1 (61)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 53.5 (15)
- RG Jordan Church -- 52.9 (18)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 52.9 (18)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 52.5 (43)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 50.8 (61)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DT Rene Konga -- 79.4 (45)
- DE Micah Carter -- 77.4 (8)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 71.1 (50)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 70.6 (31)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 70.5 (54)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 70.1 (9)
- DE A.J. Green -- 69.6 (16)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 68.3 (22)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 68.0 (64)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 65.6 (49)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 63.3 (66)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 61.8 (64)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 60.3 (12)
- CB Rodney Johnson -- 60.3 (1)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 58.4 (44)
- S JoJo Evans -- 55.7 (47)
- S Corey Gordon -- 55.5 (25)
- LB Stanquan Clark -- 54.9 (46)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 47.7 (57)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 38.5 (16)
(Photo of Miller Moss: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
