Class of 2023 QB Pierce Clarkson Commits to Louisville

The quarterback from southern California is one of the top commitments in Cardinals history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Still in the midst of the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Louisville football program has landed just their second commitment out of the Class of 2023, and it's a big one.

Pierce Clarkson, a quarterback for perennial powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and one of the top recruits in the nation, told ESPN Friday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Clarkson’s family purchased 13 billboards to go up around the Louisville area, a bearing his commitment message: “Dear Louisville, I'm home. Let's build something special together. Love Pierce Clarkson."

He currently holds 22 total Division I offers, including Oregon, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and others. He had also been drawing interests from a variety of West Coast schools, such as USC, UCLA, Utah and Washington.

"The opportunity there is something that's one of a kind," Clarkson told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “I felt like it's the best place for me and my future."

A recruitment led by quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, Louisville got involved early and often with the 2023 prospect. The Cardinals offered him in early April, hosted him on an unofficial visit over the summer, then again for an official visit for their game against Clemson in November.

The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect is, unquestionably, the biggest recruiting win for Louisville in the Scott Satterfield era. He ranks as high as the No. 89 recruit in the class according to ESPN, and with a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9521, he is Louisville's sixth-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era.

Splitting reps with Michigan State commit Katin Houser, Clarkson helped lead St. John Bosco to the No. 8 national ranking, going 10-2 in the process. Their two losses on the year came to No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif) and No. 7 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

Over the course of 11 games in his junior campaign, Clarkson completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts.



Clarkson is the second ‘23 prospect to commit to Louisville, joining defensive end Adonijah Green. The Cardinals recently inked 13 Class of 2022 prospects during the Early Signing Period in December, and expect to sign more when National Signing Day arrives next Wednesday.

(Photo of Pierce Clarkson via USA TODAY High School Sports)

