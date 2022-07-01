Louisville QB Commit Pierce Clarkson Named to Elite 11

The future Cardinal was named to the exclusive list after competing against the nation's top upperclassmen quarterbacks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football Class of 2023 commit Pierce Clarkson is officially a member of the Elite 11.

Following three days of competition in Los Angeles against 20 of the nation's best underclassmen quarterbacks, Clarkson was named to the 2022 Elite 11. The eleven-member list was determined by the Elite 11 coaching staff, who used 50 percent "junior season film and performance" and 50 percent event evaluation and traits" to determine the list.

Clarkson competed in a variety of events at the Elie 11 Finals, such as the Rail Shot Challenge and Mega-Target Challenge, as well as a Pro Day and standard workouts. Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold was named the 2022 Elite 11 MVP.

Elite 11 is considered the nation's premier competition for upperclassmen high school quarterbacks. Founded in 1999, the event features former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as the head coach, spans four days, and consists of "advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting."

Some notable alumni of Elite 11 include Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, Vince Young, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Clarkson was the third future Louisville player to participate in the Elite 11 Finals, following Teddy Bridegwater in 2010 and Zeke Pike in 2011.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Clarkson ranks as the No. 200 recruit in the class according to Rivals. With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9214, he is Louisville's 17th-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era.

Splitting reps with Michigan State commit Katin Houser in his junior campaign, Clarkson completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts.

(Photo of Pierce Clarkson via Elite 11’s Twitter)

