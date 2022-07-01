Skip to main content

Louisville QB Commit Pierce Clarkson Named to Elite 11

The future Cardinal was named to the exclusive list after competing against the nation's top upperclassmen quarterbacks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football Class of 2023 commit Pierce Clarkson is officially a member of the Elite 11.

Following three days of competition in Los Angeles against 20 of the nation's best underclassmen quarterbacks, Clarkson was named to the 2022 Elite 11. The eleven-member list was determined by the Elite 11 coaching staff, who used 50 percent "junior season film and performance" and 50 percent event evaluation and traits" to determine the list.

Clarkson competed in a variety of events at the Elie 11 Finals, such as the Rail Shot Challenge and Mega-Target Challenge, as well as a Pro Day and standard workouts. Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold was named the 2022 Elite 11 MVP.

Elite 11 is considered the nation's premier competition for upperclassmen high school quarterbacks. Founded in 1999, the event features former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as the head coach, spans four days, and consists of "advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting."

Some notable alumni of Elite 11 include Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, Vince Young, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Clarkson was the third future Louisville player to participate in the Elite 11 Finals, following Teddy Bridegwater in 2010 and Zeke Pike in 2011.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot, 195-pound Clarkson ranks as the No. 200 recruit in the class according to Rivals. With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9214, he is Louisville's 17th-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era.

Splitting reps with Michigan State commit Katin Houser in his junior campaign, Clarkson completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts.

(Photo of Pierce Clarkson via Elite 11’s Twitter)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

D40907B2-4D63-4B06-AC05-C86C48AD08C7
Other Sports

What the Latest Conference Realignment Moves Could Mean for Louisville

By Matthew McGavic43 minutes ago
USATSI_9639546_168388606_lowres
Football

2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

By Matthew McGavic10 hours ago
57C39589-CF2F-4AA2-8196-24842112BD84
Basketball

What's Next for Louisville's Roster Following Emoni Bates' Decision?

By Matthew McGavicJun 30, 2022
3F72002D-3184-4969-8340-D623057F864A
Basketball

Louisville Adds Utah Valley State Transfer Center Josie Williams

By University of Louisville PRJun 30, 2022
28EA72B2-FF2B-47B2-838E-068B8B6ADBB4
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Jordan Church

By Matthew McGavicJun 30, 2022
10412812
Football

'23 CB Jeremiah Collins Decommits from Louisville

By Matthew McGavicJun 29, 2022
E1C9C92A-3712-4A81-B862-828864D24BFC
Basketball

Louisville Target Emoni Bates Announces Transfer Decision

By Matthew McGavicJun 29, 2022
C10E82E6-9150-444D-937A-8884831A248F
Football

Louisville Lands '23 OL Jordan Church

By Matthew McGavicJun 29, 2022