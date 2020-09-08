SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville's Playbook "much more advanced" in Year Two

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield isn't holding anything back heading into year two at the helm of the Louisville football program.

When he and his coaching staff first arrived on campus prior to last season, they could not open up the playbook as much as they wanted to and had to ease into it as time went on. But thanks to continuity with the coaching staff and the roster, the Cardinals might have a few surprises up their sleeve in 2020.

"I think we're much more advanced at the start of this season compared to the start of last season because we do have so many guys that are back," Satterfield said Monday in his first weekly pregame teleconference of the regular season.

After going 2-10 the year before, Louisville went 8-5 in 2019 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State in Satterfield's first year as the head coach. The 2019 ACC Coach of the Year said it's hard to quantify how far the Cardinals have come along since the end of the last season, but just being able to pick up where they left off is enough to have meaningful improvements.

"We're not starting from square zero," he said. "We're already advanced in what we're doing and we have a good idea of what we're doing."

An example that Satterfield provides is that his team can go back and reference games and situations from the season before and use that to improve upon going forward. His players are also more comfortable in their roles and confidence across the team has skyrocketed.

"Just look at (quarterback Micale) Cunningham and how he grew throughout the whole season last year," he said. "By the end of the year, he had a much better confidence level about what we're trying to do."

The coaching staff has also been cross training players at multiple positions as a precaution to potentially losing players for any amount of time due to COVID-19. While that does add some schematic versatility, it also could limit what the staff can call.

"If that does happen, now we're going to have to watch what we call on offense and defense," he said. "At that point, we probably wouldn't do as much that maybe we've worked on if you've got guys out there that don't have the same experience, that maybe don't understand exactly what we're doing."

All things considered with the irregular offseason caused by the virus, Satterfield is extremely happy about where his team is heading into the new season

"We're really pleased where we are as far as the amount of things that we have in, particularly going into the first week," he said.

Louisville is set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Two Biggest Roster Questions Heading Into the 2020 Season

While the Cardinals return several starters from last season's 8-5 team, a pair of questions still remain surrounding Louisville's overall roster.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville presented with a veteran WKU team

DeAngelo Malone leads a WKU defense with its six top tacklers back from 2019

samdraut

Scott Satterfield Excited to Begin 2020 Season

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield couldn't be happier to see the regular season on the horizon, and he praises the offseason efforts from his program to ensure that game week would finally arrive.

MatthewMcGavic

Competition creating depth for Louisville outside linebackers

Linebacker Nick Okeke says depth will help the unit avoid a fall off toward the end of the season

samdraut

Four former Cards signed to NFL practice squads

Four former Louisville Cardinals have found homes on NFL practice squads following the league's final roster cuts on Saturday.

MatthewMcGavic

Javian Hawkins Using Preseason Accolades as Motivation for 2020 Season

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has generated a fair amount of preseason hype since his breakout freshman year, and he's using it as motivation heading into the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Rewind: Louisville's last time out against 2020 opponents

The Cardinals face eight teams from a year ago in modified schedule

samdraut

Panthers release former Louisville offensive standout Reggie Bonnafon

The Carolina Panthers have released running back & former Louisville football star Reggie Bonnafon.

MatthewMcGavic

Tight Ends Hold Several Expectations in Louisville's Offense

They might not be the flashiest position group on the field, but Louisville's tight ends are the unsung heroes of the Cardinals' offense considering their responsibilities in the system they operate.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Jets release former Louisville LB James Burgess

The New York Jets have released former Louisville linebacker James Burgess, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

MatthewMcGavic