Watch: Louisville Players Talk 2022 Pro Day

The Cardinals held their annual Pro Day on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, several members of the Louisville football program took the next step in their upcoming professional careers.

The Cardinals held the 2022 iteration of their annual Pro Day, starting at the Howard Schnellenberger Complex for measurements and strength drills, moving to Cardinal Stadium for the 40-Yard Dash, and finishing at the Trager Center for agility and position drills.

Seven players took part in the activities: middle linebacker C.J. Avery, center Cole Bentley, running back Maurice Burkley, safety Qwynnterrio Cole, outside linebacker/safety Jack Fagot, long snapper Mitch Hall and defensive end Tabarius Peterson.

"It's just a blessing that I have the chance to come out here and compete, and just show the scouts what I got," Avery said. "I'm blessed that I have the chance to do that."

In total, scouts from 20 different NFL clubs were present to watch the Pro Day, ranging from the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs to the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. With such a large NFL contingent in town, the players wanted to make sure they left the scouts impressed.

"I wanted to showcase my athleticism, my mental capacity in terms of staying locked in and not letting noise get in my way," Burkley said. "I wanted to show, with not as much film, that I can still be a guy that can play in the NFL."

Related: Measurements and Results From Louisville's 2022 Pro Day

Following the Pro Day, Avery, Burkley and Qwynnterrio Cole took some time to meet with the media. They discussed their respective performances, where they excelled and where they needed to improve, what they each set out to prove to scouts, and what their plans are between now and the NFL Draft.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Middle Linebacker C.J. Avery

Running Back Maurice Burkley

Safety Qwynnterrio Cole

(Photo of Qwynnterrio Cole via University of Louisville Athletics)

