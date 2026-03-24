Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Discuss 2026 Pro Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another significant step in the pre-NFL Draft process has taken place for several members of the Louisville football program.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals held the 2026 iteration of their annual Pro Day. Various measurements and strength drills were conducted at the Howard Schnellenberger Complex, with agility and position drills - such as the 40-Yard Dash - taking place in the Trager Center across the street.

"It's great to see," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "It's a great turnout. I think ours guys have been working really hard. I think anybody that plays the game as long as they have, they have dreams to play at the highest level. To see them come out here, put in the work, come out here on test day and try to perform, it means a lot to them. They're spent their whole lives doing it, and we wish them all the best. I think we've got some good prospects here, and I think they did a great job."

In total, 22 players took part in the activities, included NFL Combine invitees Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy. A multitude of NFL scouts descended upon the Derby City, hoping to get an in-person look at the Cards working towards make an NFL roster later this year.

"I felt like it went really well," quarterback Miller Moss said. "Super grateful for the guys. Obviously, the draft eligible guys like Caullin and Dacari, and then the underclassmen, for helping us out. I think they did a phenomenal job, and I give them a ton of credit in terms of the work we put in and that went into that. For me personally, I thought it went really well. I had one that was a little far for Caullin, but besides that, I thought it was pretty on point."

Following the Pro Day, Brohm, Moss, Bell and defensive tackle Rene Konga took some time to meet with the media. They discussed their performances during the Pro Day, where they felt they excelled and needed to improve, what their plans are between now and the NFL Draft, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Quarterback Miller Moss

Wide Receiver Chris Bell

Defensive Tackle Rene Konga

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(Photo of Miller Moss: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)