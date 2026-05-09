Report: Transfer Kicker Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball might be well in the rear view mirror, but head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to addressing roster needs.

Former Rhode Island placekicker Garth White has committed to the Cardinals, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound kicker was efficient during his lone season with the Rams. Playing in all 14 games this past season, White went 14-of-18 on field goal attempts, as well as 54-of-56 on point-after attempts. He went 2-for-2 on field goal kicks of at least 50 yards, booting a 52-yarder vs. Elon and a 54-yarder against Bryant. White was also Rhode Island's go-to kickoff specialist, logging 79 kickoffs for a 60.4 average and 26 touchbacks.

A native of Westlake, Calif., White started his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks at Ventura Community College. He was a punter a true freshman, kicking the ball 16 times for a 37.6 average, earning a long of 48 yards and pinning four kicks inside the 20-yard line.

White then transferred to USC, and spent the next three seasons. However, he did not make a single appearance during his time with the Trojans.

White's commitment to Louisville comes on the heels of some subpar kicking during Louisville's spring game back on Apr. 17. The Cardinals went just 3-of-6 on field goals during the spring game, with redshirt senior Nick Keller being only 1-of-3 and true freshman Carson Hilbert going 2-of-3.

White is Louisville's third roster addition over the last month. Pace University (D2) wide receiver Elizjah Lewis was added following a handful of injuries to the Cardinals' wide receiver room, while Garden City Community College defensive tackle Keon Webb was brought in to address injury-related depth issues on the interior of the defensive line.

Last season in their third year under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

Heading into Brohm's fourth season, many are extremely high on his Cardinals. They are returning multiple impact playmakers, such as running back Isaac Brown, edge rusher Clev Lubin, linebackers Stanquan Clark and Antonio Watts. They also bring in the No. 5 transfer portal class in the spot, headlined by guys like Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Garth White: Nora Kelley - The Good 5 Cent Cigar)