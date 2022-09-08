Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a disappointing 31-7 loss at Syracuse to start their season, Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is staying on the road for another primetime matchup heading down to the Sunshine State for a showdown with UCF (1-0, 0-0 American).

Here are some of the more notable storylines heading into Friday's game:

Louisville Aiming to Increase Energy and Effort Following Lackluster Showing at Syracuse

Louisville played about as poorly as you could on both sides of the football against Syracuse, but the on-field production and overall lack of execution was not the most disheartening part about the game. Even through the television broadcast, you could tell that Syracuse was the more motivated team from almost the jump.

"We got to match more energy," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I thought they came out with a lot of energy, Syracuse did. That crowd was loud and electric in there. Then they got some good things going too for them, so it just made that a little bit more."

As soon as the team returned to Louisville, they immediately got back to work to fix the lack of energy and effort. Veterans got together on both sides of the ball, and practice has been "more upbeat" than it was last week.

"I think the guys bounced back really well," Satterfield said. "I think they're disappointed, and they realized we got to practice better, we got to get a better plan in and we got to go execute that plan. A lot of it's just mental. Get your mind made up and go do anything they could do to make themselves better."

'Disheartening' Tackling Issues Plague Louisville in Opener

Far too often against Cuse, Louisville struggled with bringing down ballcarriers. Players were either failing to sufficiently wrap up, or were content with throwing a shoulder tackle. By the end of the game, Louisville had wracked up 15 total missed tackles - the third-most from that week's slate of college football games.

"It was disheartening to see it on game day," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "But then you see it on film, and you're like, 'man, if we make these four or five tackles, we're probably up seven or three going into the fourth quarter just making those tackle.

Heading into the game, to make up for the tackling issues, Satterfield says the main focus here has been simply improving their mindset ahead of the game. Fortunately for them, many defensive veterans got the message loud and clear.

"I got a text message from one of our veterans just earlier this morning, saying 'hey, sorry coach. That won't happen again. We're gonna go out there and compete today in practice, and believe me, I'm gonna put this team on my back.'," Brown said. "That was great to hear from one of the veterans that had some missed tackles this past game and he's ready to roll. I think the rest of the guys are gonna follow his lead."

UCF Seeking Revenge for Last Season's Defeat

Last season, Louisville and UCF squared off in an instant classic at Cardinal Stadium, with the home squad coming away with a 42-35 victory thanks to a last-minute pick-six by linebacker Jaylin Alderman to win the game. Ahead of the rematch at the Bounce House, Knights head coach Gus Malzahn has noticed a "heightened" energy in practice.

"Especially from the guys that went through that experience last year,” he told the Orlando Sentinel, “you use everything you can to prepare yourself in college football. It’s definitely an important game for them.”

Despite Louisville's poor showing against Syracuse, UCF believes that isn't indicative of who the Cardinals really are, and that they'll have to do everything in their power to come out victorious.

“What they showed last Saturday isn’t really who they are,” wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe also told the Orlando Sentinel. “We’re going to get the best version of them.”

Knights' Offense Loaded With Skill Position Talent

Over the last several years, UCF has established a national reputation for being one of the most up-tempo teams in all of college football. Their first game of the year against FCS foe South Carolina State was certainly no exception, when they ran 81 plays.

UCF's offense looked incredibly efficient thanks in large part to quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. The transfer from Ole Miss threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 86 yards and a score on the ground.

"I think we got to do a great job of containing him," Brown said. "We lost some contain this past week with (Garrett) Shrader, to where we missed a couple tackles with him breaking contain. Anytime you got a great quarterback that can run, they're gonna hurt you anytime they break contain.

Not to mention the incredible cast of offensive skill position players around Plumlee. Running backs Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson, who combined to rush for 1,436 yard and 12 touchdowns last season, are both back. Wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe returns after a year where logged 812 yards and seven touchdowns, while the additions of former Alabama wideout Javon Baker and Florida tight end Kemore Gamble give the passing game a huge shot in the arm.

"They have a slew of talent on that side of the ball," Brown said. "What we have to do is, do our job number one, and then when we do that, we'll be successful. But we have to practice that way. What we're doing in practice, we'll have some up-tempo periods, to where we have to go really, really fast, and practice that way. If we can do that, we'll be okay."

Experience, Speed on UCF Defense Pose Threat to Louisville

As much attention that the offensive side of the ball for UCF gets, the other side of the line of scrimmage has plenty of it as well. The Knights return their top five defensive backs in terms of passes defended: Davonte Brown, Justin Hodges, Quadric Bullard, Corey Thornton and Divaad Wilson. This group combined for 34 pass defenses and four interceptions last season.

"They're not scared to go man to man," Satterfield said. "They’ll come up in your face and play man to man defense on you. They get after it up front. ... They have an experienced defense that is built on speed."

While their front seven did lose both Tatum Bethune and Big Kat Bryant, guys like Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and Bryson Armstrong are just as disruptive. Like their offensive counterparts, UCF's defense is just as eager to run a track meet.

"Speed," offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said when asked what stands out about the Knights' defense. "I think they're really fast in the secondary. I think they play a ton of man, but they also mix it up. They do a great job disguising their coverage looks, and disguising their blitz looks. They're fast in the secondary."

(Photo of Quadric Bullard, Jalen Mitchell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

