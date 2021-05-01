Class of 2022 DE Popeye Williams Commits to Louisville

The defensive lineman from Indiana is the second commitment for Louisville in the 2022 recruiting class.

WESTFIELD, Ind. - One week after landing their first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class, the Louisville football program has landed the second. Popeye Williams, a defensive end for Westfield (Ind.) HS, announced in a ceremony at his school that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Williams chose Louisville over Cincinnati, Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska, but also held offers from Alabama, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is a consensus top 25 weak-side defensive end in the class and top 10 player in the state of Indiana across the 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN recruiting metrics. He is an ESPN300 prospect, coming in as the No. 266 in the nation according to their recruiting rankings.

As a junior, Williams amassed 57 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sack, 16 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. He helped guide the Shamrocks to a 12-2 overall record, including a berth in the Indiana Class 6A State Championship game.

Louisville's two-man '22 recruiting class now consists of both Williams and quarterback Khalib Johnson, who committed last Saturday. The duo are both scheduled to come to Louisville for their official visits on the weekend of Friday, June 11.

