Louisville Commit Popeye Williams Named to SI All-American Watch List

The defensive end was named a top 20 edge defender in the Class of 2022 by SI All-American.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2021 college football season just around the corner, the folks over at SI All-American are continuing to evaluate the top prospects from the Class of 2022. Ahead of the release of their SI99, which ranks the top 99 prospects in the class, they have steadily releasing their watch lists for each position.

Louisville might have a small class in the cycle, but they still had a commit honored on one of the aforementioned watch lists. SI All-American released their top 20 edge defenders earlier this week, and Westfield (Ind.) defensive end Popeye Williams came in at No. 15.

“Williams has an explosive get-off and violent punch. He keeps his feet firing throughout the play and has a good motor that never stops. Williams’ and rip move is outstanding,” John Garcia Jr., SI All-American's Director of Football Recruiting wrote. “Williams plays with nastiness. Wins with speed more often than not, but he is capable of stacking and shedding.

“Our staff thinks Williams is a high floor-type guy that already has the fundamentals down,” Garcia Jr. continued. “He’s lightning fast, period. If he can manage to add good weight and transfer his speed to power, Williams will be a star at the next level. Looking for him to be physically dominant during his senior season.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect amassed 57 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 16 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble during his junior campaign. He helped guide the Shamrocks to a 12-2 overall record, including a berth in the Indiana Class 6A State Championship game.

The Cardinals currently sport a six-man ‘22 recruiting class, including Williams.

