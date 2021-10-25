Louisville Commit Popeye Williams to Play in Under Armour All-American Game

Williams is the highest ranked recruit in the Cardinals' Class of 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football commit defensive end Popeye Williams has been selected and subsequently committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game, he announced Friday.

The exhibition features 100 of the top prospects in the nation, and is one of two of the premier high school football all-star games alongside the All-American Bowl.

Williams is the second recruit under head coach Scott Satterfield to participate in the exhibition, following current true freshman safety Benjamin Perry.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is a consensus top 25 weak-side defensive end in the Class of 2022, and top 10 player in the state of Indiana across the 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN recruiting metrics. He is an ESPN300 prospect, coming in as the No. 267 in the nation according to their recruiting rankings.

As a junior, Williams amassed 57 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 16 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. He helped guide Westfield (Ind.) to a 12-2 overall record, including a berth in the Indiana Class 6A State Championship game.

Through the first nine games of his senior season, Williams has 55 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. The Shamrocks currently hold an 8-1 record.

The 2021 Under Armour All-American Game will take place on January 2, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

(Photo of Popeye Williams: Grace Hollars - Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

