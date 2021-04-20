Projecting Louisville Football's Two-Deep Depth Chart Following Spring Practice

With spring practice in the rear view mirror, we take an updated look as to what the Cardinals' two-deep depth chart will look like for their season opener.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring practice might have just recently ended, but still not too early to take an educated guess as to who will start for the Cardinals when they venture down to Atlanta to for their 2021 season opener.

Related: Way-Too-Early 2021 Season Projection

While Louisville still will welcome newcomers over the summer who were not early enrollees, plus we have the remainder of summer workouts and then fall camps, so this projection is far from complete. That being said, Louisville Report decided to take a shot at the Cardinals' two-deep depth chart for the 2021 football season following spring practice.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

Offense

Quarterback

Malik Cunningham (6-1, 200, R-Jr)

Evan Conley (6-2, 215, So.)

Quick Hit: Barring another turnover-filled year, this is still Cunningham's job to lose. However, if Cunningham continues to gift the ball to the other team, Conley could be inserted sooner rather than later. TJ Lewis and Luke McCaffrey could also be inserted in emergency circumstances, or at the very least garbage time.

Running Back

Jalen Mitchell (5-10, 221, R-Fr.)

Hassan Hall (6-0, 204, Jr.)

Quick Hit: The program raved all spring about Mitchell, specifically about his growth in the weight room, so it seems he has an inside track to be named the starter. If Hall can stay healthy, he should get a fair amount of reps as well. Maurice Burkley and newcomer Trevion Cooley should also see the field a lot, and also keep an eye on walk-on Greg Desrosiers - who turned a ton of heads this spring.

Wide Receiver (X)

Justin Marshall (6-3, 213, R-Jr.)

Tyler Harrell (6-0, 194, R-So.)

Quick Hit: After a hype-filled preseason and disappointing 2020 campaign, Marshall is now thrust into an even bigger role than last year. Fortunately, it seems like he had a tremendous showing in spring, so we'll see if he can turn a corner. With Christian Fitzpatrick transferring out, Tyler Harrell now has a bigger role than anticipated.

Wide Receiver (Y)

Braden Smith (5-10, 192, So.)

Shai Werts (5-11, 205, R-Sr.)

Quick Hit: Even with Tutu Atwell heading to the NFL, the Cardinals still have talent in the slot. Smith isn't the speedster that Atwell is, but he is very capable in the middle of the field. Werts could be a viable weapon if his transition from quarterback goes seamlessly, but freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is a real threat to start over either option from day one.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Jordan Watkins (5-11, 175, Fr.)

Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, R-Sr.)

Quick Hit: Watkins showed flashes of brilliance down the stretch last season, and hopes to have an elevated impact with Dez Fitzpatrick gone. Johnson could easily play inside or out, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Demetrius Cannon supplant Johnson as the backup here.

Tight End

Dez Melton (6-3, 240, R-Fr.)

Francis Sherman (6-3, 237, R-Fr.)

Quick Hit: Unfortunately, we won't get to see a seventh year of Ean Pfeifer, leaving another open spot on the roster offensively. It's a toss-up between Melton and Sherman for the open tight end spot, but I'll give the edge to Melton and his role in the passing game, although Sherman's workman effort could easily surpass it.

H-Back

Marshon Ford (6-2, 240, R-So.)

Isaac Martin (6-1, 250, R-Jr.)

Quick Hit: One of the most underrated tight ends in FBS football is back again. Coming on originally as a walk on, Ford has dominated both in the passing and blocking game. Martin should get some more playing time this season after working his way up the ladder as well.

Left Tackle

Trevor Reid (6-5, 285, Jr.)

Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 291, Fr.)

Quick Hit: Reid was named the 'Most Improved' offensive player during spring practice, so we could see a bit of a shakeup at the blind side and see Reid seize the starting spot. Newcomer Gonzalez also drew rave reviews during the spring, so he could make an early impact.

Left Guard

Caleb Chandler (6-4, 310, Jr.)

Joshua Black (6-2, 290, R-Fr.)

Quick Hit: He had a fantastic start to the 2020 season over the first couple games, but Chandler, among with a couple other members of the offensive line, started to regress as the season went on. He still had a solid season, and should rebound for 2021, but Black gained some ground on him.

Center

Cole Bentley (6-3, 314, R-Sr.)

Austin Collins (6-3, 270, Fr.)

Quick Hit: Getting Bentley back for another year was not only good for the line, but the offense as a whole. He very well could have cracked an NFL roster one way or another, but opted to come back. Collins should be the backup after earning an emergency start last year, but Byran Hudson or Luke Kandra could even see time here.

Right Guard

Adonis Boone (6-5, 310, Jr.)

Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310, R-So.)

Quick Hit: While he might have been moved out of his left tackle spot, Boone is too talented to not see the field in some capacity. Hudson could be the designated 'sixth man' on the line and see a fair amount of reps - both at right guard and center.

Right Tackle

Renato Brown (6-4, 330, R-Fr.)

Tim Lawson (6-5, 290, Fr.)

Quick Hit: Brown has a ton of potential and showed that once again in spring, but he will still have to overcome several freshmen moments from last season.

Defense

Defensive End

Tabarius Peterson (6-3, 260, R-Sr.)

Dayna Kinnaird (6-3, 270, R-Jr.)

Quick Hit: Louisville will need to do a better job at getting pressure in 2021, and retaining veteran experience is a good first step. Peterson is another player who opted for another year, and Kinnaird earned a couple starts before the staff opted with Peterson. A wild card here would be Ashton Gillotte, who arguably might have been the moved raved freshman during spring.

Nose Tackle

Malik Clark (6-2, 290, R-Jr.)

Dezmond Tell (6-1, 266, Fr.)

Quick Hit: This could be the biggest individual question mark on the whole defense, as Louisville will have a different starting nose tackle in every year of the Satterfield era following Jared Goldwire's departure. Fortunately, Clark showed some early potential in the limited snaps he got, as did Tell. However, next year's starting nose might not even be on the roster yet.

Defensive End

YaYa Diaby (6-4, 255, Jr.)

Ramon Puryear (6-3, 255, R-Fr.)

Quick Hit: Transferring to Louisville over the last offseason, Diaby was an instant impact up front. Combined with Puryear as well as the other DE spot, the Cardinals have a ton of experience. It just needs to translate into a tad more production and a lot more pressure up front.

Outside Linebacker (Card)

Marvin Dallas (6-1, 195, Jr.)

Zay Peterson (6-1, 210, Fr.)

Quick Hit: This is relatively inexperienced position, as Rodjay Burns ate up most of the snaps here before bolting to the NFL. However, the staff loves the potential of both Dallas and Peterson. Someone to watch here is converted safety Jack Fagot, who made great strides in his transition over the spring.

Weakside Linebacker

CJ Avery (5-11, 230, R-Sr.)

Dorian Jones (6-0, 230, R-Fr.)

Quick Hit: The single biggest win as it pertains to talent retainment was undoubtedly getting Avery back for a fifth year. He has been the team's leading tackler for the past couple seasons, and I have little doubt he will be in the running for that title again. The lone concern here is if Jones will not serve as a steep talent dropoff when inserted.

Middle Linebacker

Monty Montgomery (5-11, 225, R-Jr.)

KJ Cloyd (6-2, 215, So.)

Quick Hit: The position has enormous sack potential. Whenever Dorian Etheridge was not on the field, Montgomery was a QB's nightmare. With Etheridge gone to the league, expect a heavier dose of pressure from this spot. Especially considering Cloyd had the same pedigree while in JUCO.

Outside Linebacker (Dog)

Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 225, Jr.)

Nick Okeke (6-3, 240, R-Jr.)

Quick Hit: Few players had a stronger end to the 2020 season than Abdullah. If Louisville is able to get more pressure and increase their sack & tackle for loss total, it will most likely be because of him. Okeke, as well as Kameron Wilson, also provide solid depth here.

Cornerback

Kei'Trel Clark (5-10, 194, So.)

Greedy Vance (5-10, 155, Fr.)

Quick Hit: You could make the argument that Clark is probably the best player currently on the teams. He is, in my opinion, the best man-to-man cover corner at Louisville since Jaire Alexander. It also helps the his backup in Vance is just as fast, and could also be the team's starting nickel corner.

Cornerback

Chandler Jones (5-10, 186, Jr.)

Jamel Starks (5-10, 187, Fr.)

Quick Hit: With Marlon Character and Anthony Johnson both departing the program, Jones is elevated into a more concrete starting position. While Starks is the backup as of now, or even newcomers Kani Walker or Derrick Edwards see a fair share of reps here.

Free Safety

Kenderick Duncan Jr. (6-3, 225, R-Jr.)

Josh Minkins (6-2, 179, Fr.)

Quick Hit: There was a bunch a turnover at the safety position for Louisville over this offseason. Fortunately, they were still left in good hands. Coming over from Georgia Southern, Duncan is now the veteran of the group with Jack Fagot transitioning to OLB. Minkins, whenever he sees the field, will also be a serviceable backup, and only continue to get better.

Strong Safety

Lovie Jenkins (6-1, 195, Fr.)

Benjamin Perry (6-2, 170, Fr.)

Quick Hit: With Russ Yeast transferring to K-State, Jenkins has all but cemented his starter status. It won't come easy though, as newcomer Benjamin Perry is arguably the most talented freshman to join the program this spring.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp