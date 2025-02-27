Projecting Louisville Football's 2025 Season Using SP+
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 season for the Louisville football program, while it wasn't perfect, was an overall successful one.
Year two of the Jeff Brohm era didn't wind up with an appearance in the ACC Championship Game like year one did, but the Cardinals still went 9-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. This included a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl as part of a three-game winning streak to end the year.
Even the natural roster attrition that comes with graduation, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, Louisville is in line to have another talented roster in 2025. The Cardinals are bringing in another impactful portal class, return several playmakers from last season, and inked the No. 57 high school recruiting class in the cycle.
That all being said, how well will Louisville perform in year three of the Jeff Brohm era? It is a little early to tell, considering spring practice hasn't even started yet and there is another transfer window on the horizon, but we already have some idea thanks to the predictive college football metric SP+.
SP+, according to its creator Bill Connelly of ESPN, is a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency". He has made several tweaks to it over the years since creating it in 2008 while at Football Outsiders, but the current iteration takes into account three primary factors: returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.
On Thursday, Connelly released his early 2025 preseason SP+ projections. With a rating of 12.4, Louisville is ranked No. 22 out of 136 FBS teams.
Unsurprisingly given their success on that side of the ball last season, the metric is very high on the offensive side of the ball for the Cardinals, giving it a rating of 36.7, or 11th in FBS. Conversely, SP+ is not as big of a fan of the defensive side of things, giving it a rating of 24.4, or 45th in FBS.
Using SP+, we can plug in the rating from each team on Louisville's schedule and take a deep dive into how the 2025 season might transpire. We can figure out the win percentage in each game (accounting for home vs. away), the expected wins mark at the end of the season, as well as the statistical likelihood of every outcome during and concluding the season.
Opponent
Proj. SP+
Off. SP+
Def. SP+
Eastern Kentucky
-20 (N/A)
N/A
N/A
James Madison
4.0 (47th)
29.7 (46th)
25.7 (51st)
Bowling Green
-9.9 (101st)
23.2 (100th)
33.0 (105th)
Pitt
2.7 (53rd)
29.7 (45th)
27.0 (62nd)
Virginia
-4.8 (82nd)
24.3 (91st)
29.1 (80th)
Miami
16.9 (14th)
42.5 (1st)
25.6 (49th)
Boston College
-0.3 (68th)
26.3 (74th)
26.6 (57th)
Virginia Tech
5.2 (42nd)
29.4 (49th)
24.2 (43rd)
Cal
1.2 (58th)
26.7 (71st)
25.5 (48th)
Clemson
18.8 (11th)
37.8 (8th)
26.8 (61st)
SMU
14.1 (18th)
37.4 (9th)
23.3 (38th)
Kentucky
6.4 (40th)
26.5 (73rd)
20.1 (25th)
SP+ is already pretty high on Louisville. With the Cardinals having a slightly easier schedule than they had last season, the metric paints an optimistic picture.
The Cardinals will play just three teams that boast a higher SP+ rating - Miami, Clemson and SMU - and have a win probability of over 50.0 percent in nine of their 12 regular season games. Louisville is a decisive underdog in their road game at Miami, slight underdogs at home vs. Clemson and at SMU, slight favorites at Virginia Tech, and are clear favorites in every other game.
Louisville has an expected wins mark of 8.24, and they have a 26.45 percent chance to finish the season with eight wins, the highest out of any other win mark. For all intents and purposes, as of right now, SP+ is projecting the Cardinals to go 8-4 in 2024. However, based on pure game-by-game win percentages, their ceiling could be closer to 10-11 wins.
A lot can happen between now and Aug. 30 when Louisville hosts Eastern Kentucky to kick off the season. But for the time being, it seems that Louisville is potentially shaping up to have another successful campaign under Brohm.
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky