Projecting Louisville Football's 2021 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly over. In 25 days, the Louisville football program will travel down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and kick off the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

With the season just around the corner, Louisville Report decided to take another shot at giving a prediction at the Cardinals' record for the 2021 football season. Take a look below at our game by game predictions, along with a final season win-loss record:

Ole Miss (Monday, Sept. 6)

Last Meeting: First Meeting

Series: First Meeting

Summary: The name of the game for head coach Lane Kiffin is offense. The Rebels had an extremely productive offense in 2020, wracking up 555.5 yards per game, which was good for third in FBS, while also averaging 39.2 points per game - the 14th-most in the nation. They do lose their top receiver in Elijah Moore and top tight end in Kenny Yeboah, but retain quarterback Matt Corral, who completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards, and 29 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Defensively, let's just say much was left to be desired. They allowed the eleventh-most points per game at 38.3, and had the second worst total defense at 519.0 yards allowed per game. It also doesn't help that leading tackler linebacker Jacquez Jones and starting defensive back Jonathan Haynes both entered the transfer portal.

This is obviously a defense that Louisville can put points up against, but will it be enough? Can Louisville's defense hold Ole Miss to enough points to allow the offense to catch up? Basically, it all boils down to if the Cardinals can win in a shootout in week one. They can make it close, but my guess is they fall just short out of the gates

Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Louisville 38.

Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, Sept. 11)

Last Meeting: Louisville won 42-0 on Sept. 7, 2019 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Series: Louisville leads 19-7-1

Summary: We don't have to spend a ton of time here. Operating at the FCS level, EKU went just 3-6 last season, including an 0-3 mark against FBS opponents. This included blowouts to Marshall and West Virginia, in which the Colonels lost by a combined 105 points. If this game is even remotely close, Louisville has much bigger problems at hand.

Prediction: Louisville 48, Eastern Kentucky 7.

UCF (Friday, Sept. 17)

Last Meeting: UCF won 38-35 on Oct. 18, 2013 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Series: Tied 1-1

Summary: Like Ole Miss, UCF is another team that excels at putting up a lot of points. Led by quarterback and Heisman dark horse candidate Dillon Gabriel, the Knights put up the eighth-most points per game at 42.2 and the second-most yards at 568.1. UCF might have lost their top two receivers in Marlon Williams and Jacob Harris, but Gabriel should still be able to lead the offense with any pass catcher, especially coupled with the fact that all five offensive line starters are returning..

Also like the Rebels, the Knights were abysmal on defense. The gave up 33.2 points per game as were as 491.8 yards per game, the latter of which was the fifth-worst in FBS. On top of having an incredibly porous secondary, they also lost top linemen Kenny Turnier and Randy Charlton, but the portal did give them Big Kat Bryant from Auburn. Linebacker Eriq Gilyard is also one to watch.

Not to mention that UCF is led by veteran coach Gus Malzahn, who is in his first year with the Knights after getting canned at Auburn. Like with Ole Miss, you will more than likely be asking if Louisville can win a shootout. It'll be a close one, but with a couple games under their belt, on top of being home, Louisville can come out victorious.

Prediction: Louisville 42, UCF 35.

at Florida State (Saturday, Sept. 25)

Last Meeting: Louisville won 48-16 on Oct. 24, 2020 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Series: Florida State leads 16-5

Summary: The Seminoles didn't exactly have the greatest season by their lofty standards, but for the most part, it wasn't because of their offense. FSU did a much better job on that side of the ball once Jordan Travis was made the starting quarterback, and competition in the QB room should be elevated with the addition of McKenzie Milton from UCF. The Noles also added former Auburn RB DJ Williams, and averaged 25.8 points and 396.7 yards per game in 2020.

The primary factor behind their putrid year was, you guessed it, their defense. FSU gave up 36.0 points and 456.3 yards per game, and finished dead last in the ACC in sacks. They lost their top two defensive assets in cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and defensive tackle Marvin Willson, but do return a solid linebacking corps.

Many expect the Noles to get better in head coach Mike Norvell's second year at the helm, especially after they started to turn thing around towards the end of last season. Going down to Tallahassee for your ACC opener is no easy feat. While I agree that FSU should be better this season, I'm still not high on the program as a whole. At least not right now.

Prediction: Louisville 31, Florida State 24.

at Wake Forest (Saturday, Oct. 2)

Last Meeting: Louisville won 45-21 on Dec. 12, 2020 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Series: Louisville leads 6-2

Summary: Wake Forest might have had a disappointing campaign in 2020, but quarterback Sam Hartman has blossomed into an underrated player in the league. The Deacs also return arguably the best returning receiver in the ACC in Jaquarii Roberson, as well as their top back in Christian Beal-Smith. Thanks most;y to these three, Wake boasted a top-20 scoring offense (36.0 ppg - 19th) and a top-30 total offense (444.4 ypg - 28th) last season.

Like the first three FBS teams on the schedule, Wake Forest struggled defensively at times last season, surrendering 435.7 yards and 32.8 points per game, both of which barely rank inside the top 100 nationally (90th and 91st respectively. They lost their top defensive asset in defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. to the NFL, and have a good but inconsistent secondary.

With this being played in Winston-Salem, most people might think that the Demon Deacons will be the favorite. But, Louisville has averaged 43.6 points per game in their last five games against Wake Forest, including 37.7 points on the road.

Prediction: Louisville 35, Wake Forest 34.

Virginia (Saturday, Oct. 9)

Last Meeting: Virginia won 31-17 on Nov. 14 2020 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Series: Louisville leads 5-4

Summary: While this is yet another team on the schedule where the offense is better than the defense, UVA's offense is not spectacular. QB Brennan Armstrong returns, but he'll have to improve on his 11 interceptions. Starting RB Wayne Taulapapa and receivers Lavel Davis Jr. & Billy Kemp aren't necessarily household names, they will be assisted by a good offensive line.

Not only was UVA's defense not one to right home about, but several key playmakers have moved on. Linebackers Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier graduated, and the Hoos allowed 304.4 passing yards per game - the worst in the ACC and fifth-worst in FBS.

In this series, the home team has won every time but once, with that coming in 2016 when Louisville won in Charlottesville. Had it not been for a late fumble, Louisville could have won again on the road last year.

Prediction: Louisville 31, Virginia 21.

Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 23)

Last Meeting: Boston College won 34-27 on Nov. 28, 2020 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Series: Louisville leads 7-6

Summary: After being picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC in the 2020 preseason, the Eagles surprised everyone by having a winning record. A lot of it was due to Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovec's success under first year head coach Jeff Hafley. Preseason All-ACC receiver Zay Flowers also returns, as well as one of the conference's top offensive lines.

On the defensive side of things, BC will have to replace some playmakers. Their top two linebackers in Isaiah McDuffie & Max Richardson are gone, but they also bring in transfers Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Khris Banks and Isaiah Graham-Mobley.

I am incredibly high on Jeff Hafley as a head coach, and think that he will only continue to make Boston College better. While this game will be at home, I'm not sure Louisville can avoid a loss

Prediction: Boston College 35, Louisville 28

at NC State (Saturday, Oct. 30)

Last Meeting: Louisville won 34-20 on Nov. 16, 2019 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Series: Louisville leads 7-3

Summary: The Wolfpack was one of the surprise ACC teams last season, improving from 4-8 to 8-4. Not only that, but a majority of NC State's top playmakers return to Raleigh. Quarterback Devin Leary is back, as is Zonovan Knight, who is one of the best running backs in the league.

It's the same story on the defense. Defensive lineman Daniel Joseph passed on the NFL, meaning they return their top eleven tacklers. They also boast one of the best linebacker groups in the ACC, with Payton Moore, Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas.

This could easily see this team as a dark horse to reach the ACC Championship game. Will they unseat Clemson? Probably not. But I know I don't like Louisville's chances against them, especially on the road

Prediction: NC State 35, Louisville 24.

Clemson (Saturday, Nov. 6)

Last Meeting: Clemson won 45-10 on Oct. 19, 2019 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Series: Clemson leads 6-0

Summary: Clemson might have lost No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence to the NFL, but quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is now slouch, showing tremendous potential in the limited playing time he saw. All-purpose back Travis Etienne is gone, which is arguably a bigger deal, but backs like Will Shipley and Lyn-J Dixon are serviceable replacements. Oh, and preseason All-ACC wideout Justyn Ross is back, too.

Defensively, the Tigers boast their usual depth. They had a whopping six players voted to the preseason All-ACC Team defense, highlighted by defensive lineman Bryan Breese. The only "question mark" is in their linebacking corps, but most programs would love to have their "problem".

Clemson will again not only be a heavy favorite to win their seventh ACC title in a row, but also to return to the College Football Playoff. Louisville has never beaten the Tigers, with their last three matchups being blowouts. I don't have to explain much else.

Prediction: Clemson 52, Louisville 14.

Syracuse (Saturday, Nov. 13)

Last Meeting: Louisville won 30-0 on Nov. 20, 2020 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Series: Louisville leads 12-7

Summary: It's odd how abysmal Syracuse has been offensively the last couple years, given how that is head coach Dino Babers' speciality. They boasted the worst scoring & total offensive marks in the ACC at 17.8 points and 265.3 yards per game, while giving up 38 sacks. Even though the QB room with have more competition, as Tommy DeVito is back from injury and Cuse added Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader, it's hard to imagine the Orange making a meaningful stride.

Defensively, it was not much better for Syracuse, as they allowed 463.9 yards and 32.7 points per game. They do bring back Mikel Jones, Ja'Had Carter and Garrett Williams though, their three leading tacklers who also combined for eight interceptions.

With Louisville set to host the Orange for the third year in a row, it's hard not to imagine them repeating the last two games.

Prediction: Louisville 42, Syracuse 3.

at Duke (Thursday, Nov. 18)

Last Meeting: Louisville won 24-14 on Nov. 14, 2016 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Series: Louisville leads 2-0

Summary: To say Duke had a down year is an understatement, as the Blue Devils finished at 2-9 on the year. Quarterback Chase Brice transferred to Appalachian State, but preseason All-ACC running back Mataeo Durant, as well as their two leading receivers and most of their offensive line return.

You can't say the same for their defense. Defensive ends Chris Rumph & Victor Dimukeje and safety Michael Carter declared for the NFL, while Drew Jordan & Derrick Tangelo transferred. This was already a defense that allowed 38.1 points per game, but they do have some remaining length and size amongst the secondary.

The Cards make their first trip to Duke since the 2002 season. The Blue Devils *should* be better than they were last season, but I could very easily see a repeat of their first ever matchup - a Louisville blowout.

Prediction: Louisville 35, Duke 13

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 27)

Last Meeting: Kentucky won 45-13 on Nov. 30, 2019 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington Ky.

Series: Kentucky leads 17-15

Summary: Kentucky not only finished with the worst passing attack in the SEC, but the worst overall offense. However, they run the ball exceptionally well, averaging 196.5 rushing yards per game. They also fired Eddie Gran and hired Liam Coen in order to jump start the offense, though it doesn't help that quarterback Terry Wilson transferred to New Mexico.

Leading tackler Jamin Davis and Boogie Watson are now both in the league, but the Wildcats still return some solid pieces of their defense. Kentucky actually finished with a top-five scoring and total defense in the SEC, allowing just 25.9 points and 380.7 yards per game.

I want to side with Louisville solely because of how bad their are as a total offensive package, but they run the ball a lot, and run it extremely well - something Louisville has struggled with in recent years. They also have a very underrated defense. Louisville's front seven should be markedly better in 2021, but until proven otherwise,

Prediction: Kentucky 31, Louisville 28

2021 Season Projection: 7-5 (6-2 ACC)

