Middle Tennessee State Transfer CB Quincy Riley Commits to Louisville

Riley was one of the top defensive backs in the Group of Five last season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Defensive backs have continued to be a point of emphasis in the transfer portal for the Louisville football program, and on Thursday morning, they landed another significant asset to the secondary.

Former Middle Tennessee state cornerback Quincy Riley, who entered the portal back in mid February, announced that he has committed to the Cardinals. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-0, 181-pound corner was one of the top defensive backs in the Group of Five during the 2021 season. His five interceptions was tied for fourth in all of FBS, while also logging 14 pass defenses, four tackles for loss and a sack for the Blue Raiders.

All that production from Riley came in just nine games last season, as he missed four games due to various injuries. Unsurprisingly, he was named a First Team All-Conference USA selection.

The Columbia, S.C. native will be part of a new look secondary for Louisville in 2022, as he is now the fifth defensive back to transfer to the Cardinals during the current offseason, and ninth player overall. Louisville returns just eight scholarship DBs from a 2021 secondary that ranked 95th in passing yards allowed.

With the pickup up Riley and FSU transfer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. last week, the cornerback room for Louisville is now in a much better spot than it was during spring ball.

All-ACC corner Kei’Trel Clark will hold down one starting spot once he is medically cleared from a torn ACL suffered last year, and Louisville now has solid options between Chandler Jones, Trey Franklin, USC transfer Jayden Williams, Brownlee and Riley for the other starting spot, as well as at nickel.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Quincy Riley: HELEN COMER/DNJ via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

