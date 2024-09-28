Report: Louisville CB Quincy Riley 'Doubtful' to Play vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top defenders for the Louisville football program might not be available for their massive ranked showdown at Notre Dame.
Star cornerback Quincy Riley, who was previously described as a game-time decision by Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm due to a right ankle/foot injury, is "doubtful" to play vs. the Fighting Irish according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
In the Cardinals' 31-19 win over Georgia Tech last weekend, Riley had a noticeable limp throughout the game and was favoring his left leg. He finished the game with two solo tackles, one of which came for a loss, as well as a forced fumble.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pound corner is one the best defensive backs in the ACC, but has had a bit of a slow start to the season. While he has an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble through three starts, he only has four tackles on the season, and sports a 55.9 grade on Pro Football Focus.
Riley established himself as one of the best defenders in the ACC last season. He finished the year with a team-best 12 pass breakups, and was second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, leading the ACC with 15 pass defenses. He also collected 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss.
No. 15 Louisville's matchup with No. 16 Notre Dame is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST in South Bend, Ind.
