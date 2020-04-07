Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 center Raheem Anderson

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top eleven for four-star Class of 2021 center Raheem Anderson, he announced Sunday.

Louisville will have to fight off some well-know names in college football if they want to land Anderson. Michigan, Missouri, Purdue, Nebraska, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Pitt, Georgia and Arkansas all made the cut for hi stop schools.

Playing in the heart of Detroit, MI for Cass Technical, Anderson is among one of the best centers in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 2 center in the nation (No. 1 uncommitted), the No. 6 prospect in the state of Michigan and a Top 150 prospect in the entire class (Rivals).

He is a mammoth of a man for someone his age. Just a junior in high school, he is listed at six-foot-three and a whopping 295 pounds. As you can expect, pancakes are one of his specialties, allowing running backs clear lanes up the gut.

He is one of four centers for the Class of 2021 that hold a Louisville offer. Being a Michigan native, it is not surprising that the Rivals Crystal Ball currently projects him as a Michigan State commit. However center is a position of need for Louisville in this class as Cole Bentley is set to graduate after 2020, so this is a recruitment to keep an eye on.

