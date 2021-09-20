September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Rams Sign Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins to Practice Squad

The former Cardinals running back spent time with the Falcons and Titans during training camp.
Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been signed to the Los Angelas Rams’ practice squad, the organization announced Monday.

He has the potential to be reunited with former Cardinals teammate wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who was drafted in the second round by Los Angeles earlier this year, and made the 53-man roster as the primary punt returner.

After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound speedster was immediately picked up by the Atlanta Falcons. However, he was given very little reps in the preseason, rushing ten times for 48 yards in two preseason games, and eventually waived during training camp.

Just two days after being released by the Falcons, Hawkins was reunited with fellow Louisville teammate Dez Fitzpatrick, and picked up by Tennessee. He had 10 carries for 49 yards in the Titans’ final preseason game, but was waived yet again on the 53-man deadline.

Despite opting out Louisville’s 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the Titusville, Fla. native burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach in 2019. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: George Walker IV - Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter

33DB0A2F-EE51-4FB2-9862-1096C0055592
Football

Rams Sign Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins to Practice Squad

USATSI_16770437_168388606_lowres
Football

Scott Satterfield Recaps UCF, Previews Florida State

USATSI_16771170_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Opens as Road Favorite to Florida State

USATSI_16772643_168388606_lowres
Football

Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. UCF

USATSI_16791006_168388606_lowres
Football

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 2

USATSI_16771195_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Receives One Vote in AP Top 25 Poll

USATSI_16770830_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Offense Finds its Stride in Win vs. UCF

USATSI_16773003_168388606_lowres
Football

What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 42-35 Win vs. UCF