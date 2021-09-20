Rams Sign Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins to Practice Squad

The former Cardinals running back spent time with the Falcons and Titans during training camp.

LOS ANGELES - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been signed to the Los Angelas Rams’ practice squad, the organization announced Monday.

He has the potential to be reunited with former Cardinals teammate wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who was drafted in the second round by Los Angeles earlier this year, and made the 53-man roster as the primary punt returner.

After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound speedster was immediately picked up by the Atlanta Falcons. However, he was given very little reps in the preseason, rushing ten times for 48 yards in two preseason games, and eventually waived during training camp.

Just two days after being released by the Falcons, Hawkins was reunited with fellow Louisville teammate Dez Fitzpatrick, and picked up by Tennessee. He had 10 carries for 49 yards in the Titans’ final preseason game, but was waived yet again on the 53-man deadline.

Despite opting out Louisville’s 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the Titusville, Fla. native burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach in 2019. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: George Walker IV - Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

