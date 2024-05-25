Ravens Convert Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham to Wide Receiver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In order to try staying on the Baltimore Ravens' roster, Malik Cunningham is heading into the 2024 NFL season at a new position.
The former Louisville standout quarterback has been officially converted to a wide receiver, according to the Ravens' editorial director Ryan Mink.
Mink noted that Cunningham worked with the wideouts during the first week of OTAs for Baltimore, and "made some impressive catches and was often targeted in Thursday's practice."
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound signal caller was originally picked up by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He inked a three-year deal with the Patriots last October, but spent most of his time in Foxboro on the practice squad. His alone appearance with New England came when he played six snaps in their Week Six matchup at the Raiders.
Then in December, Cunningham was signed by the Ravens off of the Patriots' practice squad. He made one appearance with Baltimore last season, playing four snaps in their regular season finale vs. the Steelers.
While Ravens teammate Lamar Jackson still holds numerous Louisville records, Cunningham was able to break or match a couple of his records during his six years as a Cardinal. His 120 touchdowns responsible for are the most in Louisville history, his 12,848 career yards rank second to Jackson, and his 50 career rushing touchdowns are tied with the former Heisman Trophy winner.
His 3,184 rushing yards rank third in school history behind Jackson and Walter Peacock, his 9,664 career passing yards rank fourth and his 70 career passing touchdowns rank fifth.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)
