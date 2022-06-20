'23 OL Raymond Pulido Includes Louisville in Top Five

The offensive tackle from Southern California is a relatively new target for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is already starting to see some dividends following their massive recruiting weekend.

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Raymond Pulido announced his top five schools on Sunday with the Cardinals making the cut. Louisville will be fighting Alabama, Oregon, UCLA and Arizona for his commitment.

Louisville's recruitment of Pulido escalated fairly quickly, as he only received a scholarship offer back in early February. Still, the Cardinals made up a ton of ground, and he was one of the nearly 20 high-profile prospects in town this past weekend for official visits. The 6-foot-6, 345-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 38 tackle in the nation and No. 470 overall prospect in the nation.

Pulido played the first three years of his high school career at Apple Valley (Calif.) HS, and he helped them put up incredible numbers on the ground during his junior year. The Sun Devils ran for 2,970 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the process.

Earlier this year, Pulido opted to transfer to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco for his upcoming senior year. There, he will be teammates with UofL commits quarterback Pierce Clarkson, cornerback Aaron Williams and wide receiver Jahlil McClain.

Louisville currently boasts a ten-man 2023 recruiting class, which tops the ACC and ranks as high as No. 13 in the country.

(Photo of Raymond Pulido via Ducks Digest)

