Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Rayquan Adkins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their sixth commit in the Class of 2023, as Rayquan Adkins has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Rayquan Adkins

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 155 pounds

School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School

Rayquan Adkins' Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: It goes without saying that Adkins is going to need to spend a little bit of time in the weight room between now and when he eventually gets on campus, though he isn't super skinny by any means. Film shows that he could be closer to 5-10, but he makes up for it by having surprisingly long arms.

Athleticism: Assisted by his smaller frame, Adkins is incredibly light on his feet. Not only does he have good footwork to give him above average agility, but that also comes with a fair amount of open field speed to keep up with receivers. His vertical could be his best physical attribute, as he can leap and high point the ball with ease.

Instincts: Adkins might be an unranked prospect, but film doesn't reflect that. Whether it's in man or zone, he demonstrates incredible cover skills. He shines in man coverage, as he is able to stop and go and flip his hips with ease to stay stride-for-stride with receivers. His best work in zone coverage is playing in the intermediate and deep parts of the field, and does a good job of flying in and jumping routes.

Polish: Despite his small stature, Adkins plays more physical than expected. He does a good job jamming receivers at the line and being an in general pest in coverage, and can hold his own in run support as well. Would like to see more open field tackles on film, but what was shown was solid

Bottom Line: He might not be a year one contributor depending on how he comes along in his physical development, but Adkins has a very high ceiling. He has potential to be a menacing nickelback for Louisville by his sophomore year, and they're lucky to have landed him before his recruitment inevitably explodes.

(Photo of Rayquan Adkins via University of Louisville Athletics)

