'23 Louisville CB Commit Rayquan Adkins Flips to Cincinnati

The defensive back from South Florida is the latest prospect to follow Scott Satterfield to the Bearcats following his departure from the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another Class of 2023 recruit has opted to back off of their commitment to the Louisville football program and follow former head coach Scott Satterfield up to Cincinnati.

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern cornerback Rayquan Adkins announced Wednesday - the first day of the early signing period - that he has instead opted to sign with the Bearcats instead of the Cardinals.

Adkins is the second 2023 prospect to flip from Louisville to Cincinnati following Satterfield's departure earlier this month. On the same day that Jeff Brohm was tabbed as the Cardinals' next head coach, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis decommitted from Louisville and committed to UC three days later.

(Photo of Rayquan Adkins via Hudl)

