Players, Football World React to Louisville HC Scott Satterfield's Departure for Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville finds themselves in an unexpected position: looking for a new head football coach.

Scott Satterfield has accepted an offer to become the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, UC announced Monday morning. He replaces Luke Fickell, who left the Bearcats to take the vacant position at Wisconsin last week.

“We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well," UofL athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement. "We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”

In four seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals. Satterfield went 25-24 with a 1-1 record in bowl games. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday,. Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Ever since the reports of Satterfield's departure hiring were published in the wee hours of Monday morning, there has been no shortage of reactions from those with connections to Louisville, in college football media, and others in the world of football.

Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

