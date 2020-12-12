Louisville Routs Wake Forest on Senior Day

(Photo of Hassan Hall: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Taking the gridiron presumably for the final time of the 2020 season, the Louisville football program was able to send their 18 seniors out on a high note, routing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 45-21 on Senior Day at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals (4-7, 3-7 ACC) out-gained their opposition 453-351, but that was only one part of the equation. Louisville notched their first game of the season with a positive turnover margin, forcing two and turning those into 13 points, while committing none themselves. Heading into this game, the Demon Deacons (4-4, 3-4 ACC) had just one on the season through seven games, and Louisville had 24 to lead all of FBS.

Louisville was led by a dominant running game, particularly in the second half. The Cardinals rushed for 254 yards and four scores, with Jalen Mitchell leading the way with 168 yards. Hassan Hall also tallied 27 yards on 12 attempts with a pair of scores.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham had an effective day, completing 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 195 yards & two touchdowns. Wide Receiver Dez Fitzpatrick had six receptions for 77 yards, ending his Louisville career with 155 receptions and 2,589 yards (sixth & tenth, all-time school history respectively)

Before the game, this had potential to be a blowout in the other direction. Just before kickoff, Louisville announced that nine players would not available, including six starters on offense - three on the offensive line (G Robbie Bell, C Cole Bentley, G Cam DeGeorge) and three skill position players (WR Tutu Atwell, WR Justin Marshall, WR Ean Pfiefer).

Because of the absences among the starters, the Cardinals found themselves sputtering out of the gates like they have so many times this season. On Louisville's first play from scrimmage, a botched backwards pass would roll all the way to the two-yard line before Fitzpatrick fell on the ball and saved a touchdown.

Three plays later, a bad snap from long snapper Mitch Hall led to a dropped punt by Ryan Harwell, setting up the Demon Deacons in the red zone. Safety Russ Yeast nearly hauled in an interception in the end zone, until his would-be pick was snatched by wide receiver Taylor Morin for the game's first points.

For the next several drives, neither team could get any momentum going. Following the opening score by Wake Forest, both teams combined to punt eight straight times. In fact, Louisville had just seven first quarter yards and -22 rushing yards.

The second quarter, however, was a completely different story offensively for Louisville, as the Cardinals exploded for 21 points and 208 yards during this period alone. Hall had a pair of goal line scores set up by big plays from Dez Fitzpatrick & Braden Smith, while Cunningham had a diving score set up from a 70-yard gain by Mitchell.

A lot of this was set up by great play on the other side of the ball from the Louisville defense. Out of Wake Forest's last seven drives to end the first half, five of them were punts. They did allow a 45-yard field goal from Nick Sciba during that stretch, but inside linebacker Monty Montgomery also hauled in an interception for Hartman's first of the season.

Possessing a 21-10 lead coming out of the half and momentum swinging in their favor, Louisville didn't let up. They orchestrated a methodical 12-play/75-yard drive, capped off by a 4-yard score from tight end Francis Sherman, the first of his career.

While the end product was a blowout, Wake Forest was able to make things interesting towards the end. The Demon Deacons pulled to within a touchdown as the fourth quarter began thanks to: a 31-yarder form Sciba, a failed fake field goal attempt from Louisville, and then a 37-yard receiving touchdown by Jaquarii Robinson followed by a two point conversion.

But as the rest of the quarter progressed, the Cardinals were able to put more distance between them and Wake Forest. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins took an end around for a 23-yard rushing score, placekicker James Turner drilled a 40-yard field goal, and tight end Marshon Ford was able to easily walk into the end zone untouched for a 22-yard reception to ice the game.

While Louisville is eligible to go to a bowl, even though they end the regular season with a losing record, head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week that he does not expect the Cardinals to go to a bowl.

