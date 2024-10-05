Louisville Falls to SMU for First ACC Loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky - A week removed from suffering their first loss of the season up at Notre Dame, the Louisville football program's struggles in South Bend carried into their home matchup against ACC newcomer SMU, falling 34-27 on Saturday at L&N Stadium.
The No. 22 Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) suffer their first conference loss of the season and drop their second consecutive game, while the Mustangs (5-1, 2-0 ACC) win their third in a row since making the quarterback switch to Kevin Jennings.
Louisville struggled all afternoon with SMU's high tempo offense, with both the players and the coaching staff routinely getting caught off guard by the Mustangs. By the end of the day, the Cardinals surrendered 481 total yards and allowed 26 first downs.
Jennings had his way the Cards' defense, passing for 21-of-27 for 281 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 113 yards and a score. Preston Stone, who was benched earlier in the season, also passed for a touchdown.
Even Louisville's offense, which put up 461 yards, was far from perfect. While quarterback Tyler Shough went 22-of-35 for 329 yards and two touchdowns (plus an interception), he was harassed for most of the afternoon. SMU finished with three sacks, as well as seven QB hurries.
The loss also spoiled a pair of great performances from wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and running back Isaac Brown. Brooks had three catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Brown had 10 rushes 117 rushing yards and five catches for 44 yards.
The offenses for both sides got off to a fast and furious start, with each team scoring on their first two drives of the day. SMU broke the scoring seal with a five-yard rushing touchdown by Roderick Daniels Jr, to which Louisville countered with a six-yard score through the air by Brooks.
Stone then had to come in for a play after Jennings got briefly banged up. However, he made an impact with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Key'Shawn Smith to cap off SMU's second drive.
A potential turning point came when Louisville again responded with a score, but had to settle for a 46-yard field goal instead of a touchdown. Then after both teams traded punts heading into the second quarter, the Mustangs caught the Cardinals napping with a 59-yard touchdown keeper by Jennings.
Louisville again could only respond with a 41-yard field goal, but SMU was left with enough time left before halftime to connect on a 55-yarder themselves, thus taking a 24-13 lead into the locker room.
When the teams returned, the momentum started to shift in the opposite direction.
Receiving the ball to start the second half, Louisville finally found their offensive rhythm, getting a much needed touchdown on a one-yard run from Donald Chaney. Then after holding SMU to a 43-yard field goal, the Cardinals struck again with an explosive 86-yard touchdown from Brooks to tie the game.
On the Mustangs' ensuing drive, they shanked a 50-yard field goal, giving Louisville a chance to take the lead to start the fourth quarter. However, their drive stalled out just inside the red zone, and Louisville bypassed a short field goal to go for it on fourth down that came up short.
This development would prove costly late in the fourth quarter. Assisted by a drive that featured an overruled fumble, SMU was able to punch it in from one yard out and 6:39 left to take a late lead. Louisville was able to get past midfield, but that's as far as they would get.
Next up, Louisville will head back on the road for a showdown at Virginia. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
