Recruiting Expert Believes Louisville is the 'Sleeping Giant in the ACC'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last several months, the Louisville football program has had a tremendous amount of success out on the recruiting trail, with their 2023 class well on track to be the best in school history by a wide margin. One of the longest-tenured journalists in college football recruiting believes that the Cardinals' success might not be limited to just 2023.

Mike Farrell, who spent 24 years with Rivals as their national recruiting director before leaving to start his own website earlier this year, wrote in his 'Fact or Fiction' column Wednesday that Louisville "is the sleeping giant in the ACC."

"Watch out.," Farrell wrote. "The addition of coach John Herron to the recruiting office has changed the landscape of Louisville recruiting, and they are now a serious danger not only in South Florida, where he made his reputation but nationally.

"Scott Satterfield needs to have a good season, but trust me when I tell you the new level of recruiting and landing players like Rueben Owens, Pierce Clarkson, and most recently, Miami standouts Stanquan Clark and William Fowles gives Satterfield a lot more internal support than people realize. Louisville could be very dangerous in a couple of years."

Louisville has placed emphasis on getting recruits on campus for visits, and in the current cycle, they have had success pulling high-caliber talent from two of the biggest hotbeds in football recruiting: Southern California and South Florida.

A lot of their momentum began in California, particularly at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco where they landed quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Jahlil McClain and cornerback Aaron Williams. In the Miami area, they landed cornerback Rayquan Adkins and offensive tackle Jordan Church early in the cycle, but in the last two weeks, secured both wide receiver William Fowles and linebacker Stanquan Clark.

In total, Louisville has secured 14 commitments from the 2023 cycle for a consensus top-20 class in the nation. Five of the 20 highest-ranked recruits to ever commit to the Cardinals are in the Class of 2023, with El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II being the second-highest behind Michael Bush.

(Photo of Aaron Williams, Pierce Clarkson and DeAndre Moore Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)

