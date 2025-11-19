Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, and for the Louisville football program, they have mostly settled who will and who will not be able to take a redshirt this season. That being said, there are still a couple players to monitor in this regard.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt year clinched.
- QB Mason Mims
- RB Jamarice Wilder
- WR Brock Coffman (2)
- TE Grant Houser
- OL Gradey Anthony
- OL Tyler Folmar
- OL Cameron Gorin
- DE Eric Hazzard
- DE C.J. May
- DE Dillon Smith
- DT Bailey Abercrombie
- LB Caleb Matelau
- LB Cameron White
- CB Antonio Harris
- S Micah Rice
While it's very unlikely that we will see another true freshman play this season until the bowl game, we might see a few guys get some reps in the final two games. That is because, s of this writing, every scholarship true freshman has officially clinched a redshirt season. Brock Coffman was the last one left, officially clinching it after not playing this past week vs. Clemson.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt year clinched.
- RB Isaac Brown
- RB Duke Watson
- WR Chris Bell
- WR Bobby Golden (3)
- WR Antonio Meeks
- OL Carter Guillaume
- LB Stanquan Clark (3)
- LB Kalib Perry
- CB Jabari Mack
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson
A handful of veteran players burned their opportunity to take a redshirt prior to the Clemson game. This included Chris Bell, Isaac Brown, D'Angelo Hutchinson, Jabari Mack, Antonio Meeks and Kalib Perry.
For the eighth straight game, Carter Guillaume did not see a single snap. Considering he only saw action in the games vs. EKU and JMU, and ther are only two games left in the regular season, he has officially clinched a redshirt year.
Meanwhile, Bobby Golden is still sitting at three games played this year, as he has not seen the field since the game at Miami. So long as he doesn't play against either SMU or Kentucky, he will clinch a redshirt season.
As for Stanquan Clark, he finally made his return to action this past weekend after being out since week two with a broken ankle. While he is sitting at three games played, considering how talented and impacful he is, it's very likely he plays against both SMU and Kentucky - thus burning his chance to take a redshirt.
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
