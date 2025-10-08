Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: 2025 Week Seven
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville football program falling to Virginia this past weekend, of course, the topic du jour around town is the Cardinals no longer being undefeated. But with the season five games in, we're also starting to learn who will not be able to take a redshirt this season.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- QB Mason Mims (0)
- RB Jamarice Wilder (1)
- WR Brock Coffman (2)
- TE Grant Houser (0)
- OL Gradey Anthony (1)
- OL Tyler Folmar (1)
- OL Cameron Gorin (1)
- DE Eric Hazzard (1)
- DE C.J. May (0)
- DE Dillon Smith (0)
- DT Bailey Abercrombie (1)
- LB Caleb Matelau (1)
- LB Cameron White (1)
- CB Antonio Harris (1)
- S Micah Rice (0)
For the second game in a row, Louisville didn't play a single scholarship true freshman. Unless injuries come up or a game is well into blowout status in the second half, it's very unlikely that we will see anothger true freshman play this season until the bowl game.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold w/no parenthesis indicates redshirt opportunity burned.
- RB Isaac Brown
- RB Duke Watson (4)
- WR Chris Bell
- WR Bobby Golden (2)
- WR Antonio Meeks
- OL Carter Guillaume (2)
- LB Stanquan Clark (2)
- LB Kalib Perry
- CB Jabari Mack
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson
As expected, several veteran players burned their opportunity to take a redshirt year this past weekend vs. Virginia. This included Chris Bell, Isaac Brown, D'Angelo Hutchinson, Jabari Mack, Antonio Meeks and Kalib Perry
Something to note is that, for the third straight game, Bobby Golden and Carter Guillaume did not see a single snap. If this trend continues and we see them not establish a role in the respective wide receiver and offensive line rotations, a redshirt year could be considered.
Duke Watson made his return to action this past weekend, but had to exit with an apparent ankle injury. Considering Louisville heads into their bye week, that gives him plenty of time to heal up and play at Miami - thus burning his redshirt opportunity.
As for Stanquan Clark, he will more than like miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered against James Madison. While there is a chance he can return later this season, he is very much a candidate to take a redshirt, whether that be injury or normal.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky