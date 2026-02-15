Reports: Louisville Makes Two More Defensive Staff Hires
In this story:
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm is not done adding to his support staff in advance of the 2026 season for the Louisville football program, this time bringing in two more staffers for the defensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals are hiring Bowling Green defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Derrick Jackson, as well as Murray State defensive line coach Me’Leick Miles, according to reports from On3's Pete Nakos and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Jackson is joining Louisville for a senior defensive assistant role, while Miles is doing so for a defensive quality control/recruiting role. Both have previously worked for Brohm either at Purdue or Louisville.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic