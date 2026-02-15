Reports: Louisville Makes Two More Defensive Staff Hires

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm is not done adding to his support staff in advance of the 2026 season for the Louisville football program, this time bringing in two more staffers for the defensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals are hiring Bowling Green defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Derrick Jackson, as well as Murray State defensive line coach Me’Leick Miles, according to reports from On3's Pete Nakos and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Jackson is joining Louisville for a senior defensive assistant role, while Miles is doing so for a defensive quality control/recruiting role. Both have previously worked for Brohm either at Purdue or Louisville.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky