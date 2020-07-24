Louisville Report
Report: ACC May Implement 10 + 1 Schedule & Push Back Start of Season

Matthew McGavic

The Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing scheduling models for the 2020 season with 10 conference games and a "plus one" outside the conference as the favorite, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Thamel also reports that the conference is debating pushing back the start date to either September 12, 19 or 26. The conference is also mulling over an "8 + 1" model, and that the schedules in either model would most likely favor regional matchups according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch's David Teel.

It goes without saying that this would have a tremendous impact on Louisville's 2020 football schedule. If the conference does choose to push the season back, then Louisville's season-opener vs. NC State on Sept. 2 would have to be rescheduled for a second time.

Under either model, the third & fourth games against Murray State & Western Kentucky would be thrown by the wayside. However, it appears that either model would save the Battle for the Governor's Cup against Kentucky to end the season.

As far as regional schedules go, the closest ACC members not currently on Louisville's schedule would be Pitt and Georgia Tech. If the league does choose to move to conference-only a and does favor the "10 + 1" model, I would expect the Panthers or Yellow Jackets to be the first contenders to potentially be added.

Another interesting develop involves Louisville's game vs. Notre Dame. According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, if the league adopts the "10 + 1" model and Notre Dame plays 10 ACC teams, then results would count in ACC standings. However it is unknown at this time if the Fighting Irish could earn the ACC's Orange Bowl bid.

More updates will come out next Wednesday when the ACC presidents are scheduled to meet, and most likely hammer out details on the upcoming season. Previously, commissioner John Swofford stated that the ACC would not make a decision on a conference-only move until "late July"

