Report: ACC Expected to Announce Conference-Only 2020 Football Schedule

Just hours after announcing that Fall Olympic Sports would be delaying competition until Sept. 1 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlantic Coast Conference is now expected to play conference-only football games for the 2020 season according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

The ACC is the latest domino to fall in a week that is eerily reminiscent to when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the sporting landscape hard back in March. It is also reported that the PAC-12 will follow suit, while the Big 10 has already formally announced their plans for a conference-only 2020 season. The Ivy League also postponed all upcoming fall sports including football earlier this week.

It goes without saying that this has huge repercussions for Louisville's schedule. While losing the back-to-back games vs. Murray State & Western Kentucky on Sept. 19 & Sept. 16 isn't a huge blow, it would also mean that the Battle for the Governor's Cup against Kentucky to end the season on Nov. 28 would get axed.

Where this will likely not impact the schedule is Louisville's game against Notre Dame on Nov. 21. ACC Commissioner John Swofford said that the Fighting Irish "likely will be in the mix" if the league adopts an all-conference football schedule, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch's David Teel.

Nothing is set in stone yet, as the ACC has yet to confirm the news. However with the current state of college athletics, it seems to be heading in that direction.

