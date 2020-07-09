Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Report: ACC Expected to Announce Conference-Only 2020 Football Schedule

Matthew McGavic

Just hours after announcing that Fall Olympic Sports would be delaying competition until Sept. 1 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlantic Coast Conference is now expected to play conference-only football games for the 2020 season according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

The ACC is the latest domino to fall in a week that is eerily reminiscent to when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the sporting landscape hard back in March. It is also reported that the PAC-12 will follow suit, while the Big 10 has already formally announced their plans for a conference-only 2020 season. The Ivy League also postponed all upcoming fall sports including football earlier this week.

It goes without saying that this has huge repercussions for Louisville's schedule. While losing the back-to-back games vs. Murray State & Western Kentucky on Sept. 19 & Sept. 16 isn't a huge blow, it would also mean that the Battle for the Governor's Cup against Kentucky to end the season on Nov. 28 would get axed.

Where this will likely not impact the schedule is Louisville's game against Notre Dame on Nov. 21. ACC Commissioner John Swofford said that the Fighting Irish "likely will be in the mix" if the league adopts an all-conference football schedule, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch's David Teel.

Nothing is set in stone yet, as the ACC has yet to confirm the news. However with the current state of college athletics, it seems to be heading in that direction.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Delays Competition of Fall Olympic Sports to September 1

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced a delay in competition of fall Olympic Sports until September 1, a move that affects four Louisville sports.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville officially announces addition of Gabe Wiznitzer

Hargrave Military Academy's Gabe Wiznitzer is now officially a Louisville Cardinal.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offseason complicated as golfers wait to return to campus

Men's golf returns to campus in Louisville's fourth phase of the planned return

samdraut

TBT: Ryan McMahon, Red Scare advance past Big X

Seeing his first organized basketball action in four months, former Louisville men's basketball guard Ryan McMahon was up to his usual ways as he and Red Scare advanced to The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals behind a win over Big X.

Matthew McGavic

Where Louisville Football's Offense Needs The Most Improvement

Louisville's high-flying offense lit up the scoreboard in 2019, but there's still one area that the Cardinals need to work on heading into the upcoming season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville athletics preparing for fall schedule with changes in mind

Louisville athletic director says "economics can't drive the safety issues" for student-athletes

samdraut

Louisville errs on the side of caution after positive COVID-19 tests

Two men's basketball players test positive for the virus, the team suspends voluntary activities for two weeks

samdraut

Louisville's Russ Yeast made stronger from rehab process

Louisville safety suffered a season-ending injury against Syracuse last fall

samdraut

Asia Durr Opts Out of 2020 WNBA Season

After testing positive for COVID-19 last month, former Louisville women's basketball guard Asia Durr has chosen not to play her second season with the New York Liberty.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football's 2020 Preseason Depth Chart Unveiled

The 2020 college football season might be up in the air, but the Louisville Cardinals already seem to have figured out who their starters are.

Matthew McGavic