ACC Delays Competition of Fall Olympic Sports to September 1

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that each of its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition until at least September 1, per a release by the conference. It was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

Conference-wide, the delay includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Specifically for Louisville, it affects six exhibitions/scrimmages and seven regular season contests across four UofL sports, the university announced in a separate release. Based on last season's schedules, the affected sports are most likely: men's & women soccer, women's volleyball and field hockey.

"ACC institutions will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season. Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school," both releases stated.



"The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that the priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes."

While this doesn't affect revenue-generating sports such as football & men's basketball, this is the latest in a litany of decisions that indicate they could be next. Earlier this week, the Ivy League announced that it was postponing all fall sports until at least January 1. Division II Morehouse and other Division III schools have already outright canceled their 2020 football seasons.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp