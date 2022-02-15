Skip to main content

Report: Louisville to Hire Nic Cardwell as Tight Ends Coach

Cardwell previously served as QC coach for the Cardinals in 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville has reportedly made the final hire for their assistant coaching staff, and this time, they're bringing a familiar face back to the program.

According to a report from Football Scoop's John Brice, the Cardinals have hired Appalachian State offensive line coach Nic Cardwell to be their next tight ends coach.

Cardwell had previously served as an offensive quality control coach for Louisville in 2019 during Scott Satterfield's first year as the head coach. That season, the Cardinals finished 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State, and sported a top 25 offense in FBS.

An alum of App State from 2004 to 2007, he returned to the Mountaineers in 2020, ranking No. 6 in rushing yards with 264.9 per game that year. Last season, App State's offensive line ranked No. 12 in sacks allowed at 1.21 per game, and was one of 13 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award.

Since starting his coaching career in 2008, the Kernersville, N.C native has spent most of his time in Boone, N.C. with the Mountaineers, also serving as their tight ends coach in 2018. He also had a stint with D2 North Greenville as their offensive line coach for two seasons.

This will be the third addition amongst the assistant coaching staff this offseason. Following the departures of Gunter Brewer, Stu Holt and Cort Dennison, Satterfield hired Cardwell, Notre Dame's Lance Taylor to be the offensive coordinator (and presumably coach wide receivers) and Florida's Wesley McGriff as co-defensive coordinator.

Read More

Satterfield also brought on Georgia's Ben Sowders to be the director of strength and conditioning, and former Cardinal Deion Branch as the director of player development.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off the 2022 season with a road matchup against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Nic Cardwell via App State Athletics)

