OL Robbie Bell to Return to Louisville

One of the Cardinals' starters on the offensive line is returning for a sixth season with the program.

(Photo of Robbie Bell, Jim Jones: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football redshirt senior offensive lineman Robbie Bell has decided that he will be returning for a sixth year with the program, announcing the news on social media.

"I hate that this past season came to an early end for me and I want to come back and finish things the right way," Bell said in a statement. "Louisville has become my home and I want to do everything in my power to give everything I have for my coaches and my brothers on the team. But most of all I want to give my all for the Ville!"

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive saw action in nine games of the 2020 season while starting five, before an injury sidelined him in two of the final three games.

Redshirting his freshman year in 2016, the Hoschton, Ga. native started all 13 games of the 2017 season at center, played in just one game (vs. Georgia Tech) in 2018, then started at 13 games in 2019 as a right guard.

Bell is the third senior to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to Louisville, following the footsteps of inside linebacker CJ Avery and defensive end Tabarius Peterson.

Seven seniors made the decision to move on from the Cardinals following the 2020 season. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, cornerback Marlon Character safety Isaiah Hayes and defensive tackle Jared Goldwire all declared for the 2021 NFL Draft; while quarterback Jawon Pass & safety Russ Yeast entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

Eight have yet to publicly announce their decision to stay for another year or leave the program: tight end Ean Pfiefer, wide receiver Roscoe Johnson, running back Maurice Burkley, defensive lineman Derek Dorsey, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, long snapper Mitch Hall, center Cole Bentley & offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge.

Louisville finished their 2020 campaign with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in ACC play.

