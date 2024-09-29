Louisville LB Stanquan Clark Named to PFF's National Team of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville inside linebacker Stanquan Clark has been named to Pro Football Focus' Week Five National Team of the Week, PFF announced Monday.
This is the second time this season that a Cardinal has been named to PFF's National Team of the Week. Last week, defensive tackle Rene Konga was named for his effort in Louisville 31-19 win over Georgia Tech.
While the Cardinals fell 31-24 to Notre Dame this past Saturday, Clark was far from the reason why. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound middle linebacker finished with a team-best eight tackles, including one for loss plus a forced fumble. According to PFF, he graded out at a 92.6, including a 96.4 in run defense.
Clark has gotten off to an incredible start to his 2024 season. Starting all four games, he has collected a team-best 22 tackles (14 solo), while also logging two for loss and a forced fumble.
A Class of 2023 prospect, Clark saw meaningful playing time as a true freshman last season, and made an impact when he was on the field. Playing all 14 games both as a reserve on defense and on special teams, he tallied 15 tackles, two for loss and a forced fumble.
Louisville will be back in action this weekend, returning home for a matchup with ACC newcomer SMU. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X