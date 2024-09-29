Louisville Report

Louisville LB Stanquan Clark Named to PFF's National Team of the Week

It's the second week in a row that a Cardinal has been named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) warms up ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) warms up ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville inside linebacker Stanquan Clark has been named to Pro Football Focus' Week Five National Team of the Week, PFF announced Monday.

This is the second time this season that a Cardinal has been named to PFF's National Team of the Week. Last week, defensive tackle Rene Konga was named for his effort in Louisville 31-19 win over Georgia Tech.

While the Cardinals fell 31-24 to Notre Dame this past Saturday, Clark was far from the reason why. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound middle linebacker finished with a team-best eight tackles, including one for loss plus a forced fumble. According to PFF, he graded out at a 92.6, including a 96.4 in run defense.

Clark has gotten off to an incredible start to his 2024 season. Starting all four games, he has collected a team-best 22 tackles (14 solo), while also logging two for loss and a forced fumble.

A Class of 2023 prospect, Clark saw meaningful playing time as a true freshman last season, and made an impact when he was on the field. Playing all 14 games both as a reserve on defense and on special teams, he tallied 15 tackles, two for loss and a forced fumble.

Louisville will be back in action this weekend, returning home for a matchup with ACC newcomer SMU. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football