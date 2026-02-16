Louisville Men's Basketball Rises in Week 15 of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Slowly but surely, the Louisville men's basketball program is climbing up the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (19-6, 5-4 ACC) garnered 263 points in week 15 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 24 in the previous poll to No. 21 this week. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall.

Louisville is currently in the midst of a five-game winning streak, and this past week, they earned two of their best wins of the entire season. The week started with a historic 118-77 blowout win over NC State last Monday in which Mikel Brown Jr. tied the program's single-game scoring record, then this past Saturday, the Cards used a strong second half to earn an 82-71 neutral court win against Baylor.

Next up, Louisville returns to ACC play but will stay in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, traveling to SMU for an in-season rematch. Tip-off against the Mustangs is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 15)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Michigan (1,524 - 60)

2. Houston (1,402 - 1)

3. Duke (1,397)

4. Arizona (1,358)

5. UConn (1,318)

6. Iowa State (1,212)

7. Purdue (1,042)

8. Kansas (1,011)

9. Nebraska (982)

10. Illinois (938)

11. Gonzaga (903)

12. Florida (895)

13. Texas Tech (822)

14. Virginia (730)

15. Michigan State (681)

16. North Carolina (594)

17. St. John's (590)

18. Saint Louis (468)

19. Vanderbilt (449)

20. Arkansas (387)

21. Louisville (263)

22. Miami of Ohio (238)

23. BYU (214)

24. Wisconsin (109)

25. Alabama (104)

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary's 3, VCU 1.

